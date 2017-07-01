Gain Recovery of Your Gmail Password through Expert Gmail Technical Support Team!

supportnner

Media Contact

8887121422

***@gmail.com 8887121422

End

-- Gmail, the premier emailing platform, has a lot of features to provide to its users. Gmail's popularity has seen a manifold increase over the years and the reason being is its high-security features, better storage, the variety of attributes and so on. Although Gmail is everyone's favourite, yet many users are tensed due to some issues or problems which might occur in this email from time to time. The main problem, however, is Gmail forgot password problem when the users forget to enter the right password which can lead to the episodes of severe depression for them. However, there is always an option to recover this password by callingwhich is an easy way to get rid of this problem. Recovery of a Gmail password is also possible if you do not possess your mobile number with you. Here are the instructions to recover your Gmail email password without using your phone number:-• First, go to the login page• Now click on Can't access the account link• Now Choose the option I forgot my password• After that click Next and then enter an accurate and complete Gmail address as well as the code which is given in the window and then again your have to hit on Next• Now choose your alternate email id and then click on NextAfter that, you will receive an email which will help you recovering your Gmail password. Some users do not have an alternate email but they possess their phone. These users are not supposed to be terrified over this issue as they can still recover their account in a simple way. Here are the following instructions which are required to recover your Gmail password with the help of the phone:-• First, visit the Gmail login page• Now click on the option Can't access the account• Next choose I forgot my password• Now go to the page named Password recovery page• Next, you need to enter the CAPTCHA and go to the page named Reset Password• Now choose the SMS recovery code for recovering your password• Now you will receive a code on your mobile phone• Once you receive this particular code, then input the code in the required field.Congrats ! You have recovered your account successfully. In this way, you can go ahead of recovering your Gmail password without an alternate email or a phone number. Although it is just an easy thing and doing this task is not a tough job, yet many users do not have any notion of recovering their password this way. Hence do not be tensed a little over this problem and callimmediately.for more info visit on these sites & get solution at 24x7 hourshttp://www.etechys.com/gmail-technical-support