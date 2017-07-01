News By Tag
Readdnews - 2017 Best Free News APP Launch for Android Users
Readd News App is your daily news app that lets You dig into the world of English news like never before! Keeping up with the current affairs as well as today news, this is the best news app that there is. Be it latest or current news, international news, top stories, world news, national news, business news, lifestyle or sports news, you get everything in one app. Readd News is also a latest current affairs app in disguise, some may use it as an app for daily current affair app or General Knowledge app, Newsbyte solves both the purpose. We may not rate ourselves but we can assure this is the best daily GK app for all competitive exams.
Readd News is the best news app that keeps you updated whether you are on your phone or tablet! User-friendly and technology- friendly, Readd News App bridges the gap between you and the world in just few minutes by bringing to latest news from all around the world.
Readd News is your go-to app for leisure reading - whether you are travelling, relaxing or at work.
Readd News aims to reduce the information overload. You can download app here: https://play.google.com/
QUICK GLANCE AT FEATURES OF Readd News App
• BRIEFS – For those who read news in a hurry enjoy articles in a short and crisp format and stay updated with the latest news on the go, quick!
• Morning and Evening Updates – Get updates every morning and evening and catch up on the latest news and happenings of the day with our smart updates feature.
• Latest and Trending News – Get the latest and trending news updates from India & around the world.
• Offline Reading – Read news in offline mode even without internet coverage using the offline reading feature.
• Bookmark Articles – Did a story catch your interest? Now bookmark articles and news stories via the bookmark feature and read it at a later point in time.
• Customize Notifications – You can not only choose to control the time and frequency of your notifications but also receive them based on your interests!
• Fonts – Choose a font size that best suits you and enhances your app experience
• Swipe for Next – Swipe left & right for reading stories seamlessly and for a faster reading experience!
• Save Data – Download images only when you want to. Download them based on your preferred network settings (Wi-Fi, 2G, 3G, 4G)
• Share – Like a story? Share it with your friends and loved ones using Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Email & more!
SOME MORE FEATURES OF ReaddNews APP
• ReaddNews APP offers everything that an avid news reader is looking for – breaking news, latest headlines, trending stories and in-depth coverage of sports, cricket, entertainment, business, technology & more!
• From India news to world news, political news to cricket news, technology news to Bollywood news and movie reviews of Bollywood, Hollywood and regional films – get the most relevant coverage of celebrity news
• Get the latest news and updates related to Election results, Narendra Modi government, ICC T20, IPL 2017 News, Elections and stories related to our neighbors- Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh
• Also available are photo galleries of famous Bollywood celebrities, industrialists, politicians, sports person.
Download
You can download app here: https://play.google.com/
REACH US
Please share your valuable feedback, ideas & get help using the app. If you enjoy using the app, do give us a 5 star rating!
Website: http://www.readdnews.com/
Email us on: info@readdnews.com
Privacy Policy: http://www.readdnews.com/
Prachi Patel
***@readdnews.com
