 
News By Tag
* Mobile Apps
* Business
* Salesforce
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


Extentia Launches Map Plotter Premium Extension,an Upgrade to its Business Productivity App for Sale

Salesforce users can now use Map Plotter Premium in the Professional Edition
 
 
MPPBanner_280x205_Extension1
MPPBanner_280x205_Extension1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mobile Apps
* Business
* Salesforce

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Pune - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Products

PUNE, India - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Extentia has launched Map Plotter Premium Extension, an upgrade to its Map Plotter Premium app that helps businesses map and geographically visualize their business data and customer information.

With this extension, the app can now be used in the Professional Edition and can be customized based on specific requirements from users. Pre-installation of the Map Plotter Premium (base package) is required.

Key Features of the App

Plot all Objects
The app automatically geocodes the addresses in standard and custom objects and plots data on the map for easy visualization.

View Data in Clusters
Large numbers of markers are clustered to ensure a clean and clear visual of data on the map.

Use Drawing Tools for Selection
Outline specific, custom areas on the map using the drawing tools, to view plotted points within those areas.

Identify Locations Within a Radius
Provide a custom radius to view other data points around the selected location.

Save Searches with Fields Filters
Set a filter criteria, and save these frequently used searches for convenient access at any time.

Color Coded Pins
Differentiate between Accounts, Leads, and Contacts by color coding the pins for each Salesforce object. In addition to that, users can also select a specific address to be highlighted on the map.

View Location Information
Find out more about the points plotted on the map. Learn about the weather, restaurants in the vicinity and places to stay.

Get Directions
Find directions between multiple points to efficiently plan routes. Easily switch to Google Maps or Apple Maps, for driving instructions.

Get Reports on Geocoded Data
Generate status reports to diagnose the geocoded queries which were not successfully plotted on the map.

Availability

Immediate on Salesforce AppExchange.

For Map Plotter Premium Extension:
https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingI...

For Map Plotter Premium (base package):
https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingI...

Read more about Map Plotter Premium here: http://www.extentia.com/mapplotter/

Contact Us

To know more about Extentia's mobile offerings and to schedule demos, please write to inquiries@extentia.com, or call +91 20 6728 5200 (India)/+1-408-627-4094 (United States).

About Extentia Information Technology

Extentia is a Registered Salesforce Product Development Partner (PDP) and also a Registered Salesforce ISV Partner, and our team offers a wide range of Salesforce Integration services across the cloud adoption life cycle. The company's dedicated Salesforce Center of Excellence has direct access to expert technical resources at Salesforce.com, to help customers go to market rapidly. www.extentia.com (http://www.extentia.com/)
End
Source:
Email:***@extentia.com Email Verified
Tags:Mobile Apps, Business, Salesforce
Industry:Technology
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Extentia Information Technology News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share