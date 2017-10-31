Drone Forensics exclusive workshop, 31 October 2017

Using drone intelligence forensic analysis in investigations and its role in major crime scene mapping

--The use of drones in crime continues to grow and there is a need for investigators to maximise the evidential potential of the wealth of intelligence contained in these unmanned vehicles.The Investigator has teamed up with leading Drone Forensics experts FlyThru for this one day event aimed at digital media investigators (DMIs), Senior Investigating Officers (SIOs) and operational staff who are involved in digital intelligence in crime cases. The aim of the day is to provide expert advice to investigators on how they can use drone intelligence to their best advantage.FlyThru has a proven track record of working with police forces including Greater Manchester Police, Cheshire, Lancashire and the Ministry of Defence Police to provide expert advice on the forensic analysis of drones within an investigative context.Drones have been used in crimes as diverse as child sexual offences, drugs, counter terrorism and illegal smuggling of items into prisons.Like mobile devices, drones contain many component parts and with detailed analysis it is possible not only to obtain vital DNA and fingerprint evidence by dismantling and handling them correctly but also to interrogate the onboard systems to assist an investigation by providing data such as:• Original manufacturer and model• The distance and time travelled from place of origin• GPS locations and details of recorded flights• Origin of component parts• Purpose of the drone use, e.g. night flying, video.• The identity of the operatorThe day will be lead by Michael May from FlyThru, a drone forensics expert and former police officer with nearly two decades of service in North Yorkshire Police. He has more than a decade's experience in aviation and holds helicopter and fixed wing licenses and well as a number of unmanned drone qualifications.The FlyThru team has provided service to many varied professional clients including police forces, surveyors, power suppliers, highways agencies and rail networks.The workshop will also look at the innovative use of drones in crime scene mapping, particularly in cases where it is not possible or unsafe to access a crime scene. This might include a major fire where it is too hazardous for investigators to enter the scene or where the scene is remote and access is not easy to obtain.The team will demonstrate how its suite of purpose-built drones can not only provide 3D maps of the scene but also help identify bodies and other key evidence.Venue: Rothley Court Hotel, Westfield Lane, Rothley, Leicestershire, LE7 7LGAccommodation is available at the hotel for a discounted price of £75 B&B please call 0116 237 4141 and quote The Investigator when booking your room.Details: Registration 9.15am, start time 10am, finish 3.30pm. Refreshments and lunch are included in the priceCost: £245 per delegate or two for £445Booking: Please send the delegates name(s), email address and purchase order to info@the-investigator.co.uk or telephone 0844 660 8707 for further information. Payment can be made by debit/credit card (fees apply).