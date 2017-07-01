 
Mobile app does not work properly in Skype

 
 
LOS ANGELES - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- You must be using Skype for your communication needs either in the home or in your workplace. Most of the time Skype works perfectly fine but frequently you must have noticed the lag or bug in Skype application especially if we talk about the mobile app. You can't sign-in or your partner can't hear you whatever the problem or incident is, try the troubleshooting tips listed below.

Heartbeat Page: This page let you know the exact real time status for Skype network's status, if Skype is down or facing any technical issues then you will see all the real time updates right here on this page. You can log on to www.heartbeat.skype.com to open the heartbeat page. If Skype is facing any technical issues at that moment, then wait till Skype fix it.

Sound Test:  With the help of Skype Sound Test check whether your audio settings are correct or not. If you are done with the sound test and it is working fine then ask your partner to do the same.

Internet:  Make sure that that you have a good internet connection which is stable and have no latency at all. Usually, Wi-Fi connections are stable when in range but when it comes to the mobile network, you often face coverage issue as a result; Skype doesn't work properly.

Version: Always ensure that you are using the latest version of the Skype. If you can't sign-in or instant messaging isn't working, then un-install the app and re-install it again.

Operating System:  Always keep updating the operating system of your Smartphone. Even though you are using the latest version of Skype and the operating system isn't the latest one, Skype won't work fine.

Hardware:  Make sure that the external headphone or the earphone which you are using is perfectly fine and is compatible with your Smartphone.

If everything seems to be perfectly fine at your end, ask your conversation partner to perform all the tips and tricks mentioned above.  If you are on a group call, make sure that the host person should have very high- speed internet and the Smartphone of the person who is hosting the group call is able to bear the strain generated by Skype. If you are facing issues during a group call, reduce the number of members and try again.

