Regatta Cup race at the Family Office & Private Wealth Management Forum in Rhode Island
The Soho Loft Conferences and Victoria Global support the Family Office & Private Wealth Management Forum West organized by Opal Group in Newport, Rhode Island
LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake says, "This event will surely be a fun and educational experience for all attendees. They will gain additional insights on investing and how to preserve their family's wealth. It will also be a great platform for them to network and meet possible clients."
The three-day conference will start with their yearly Regatta Cup networking event where they will race across the harbor. The event will feature a private closed session exclusively for family offices. There will be a networking cocktail reception and a summer social bash reception to conclude the first and second day, respectively. Family offices and consultants will lead dialogue driven panel discussions. The topics to be discussed include the modern day family office: how to properly structure & select resources that fit your family's needs; non-correlated fund strategies; managing behavioral risk in families of wealth; governance and trusts: planning for the next generation; and insurance dedicated funds: how families invest in hedge funds and other asset classes tax efficiently.
Some of the speakers and panelists are:
Anthony DeToto, SVP and Principal, Sentinel Trust Company (MFO)
Bill Brothers, President, AFS
Charles A. Lowenhaupt, Chairman, Lowenhaupt Global Advisors Family Office (SFO)
Gordon "Grant" Curtis, Director of Investments, CI Investments (SFO)
Lawrence Mondschein, Principal, CRAF Management (SFO)
Mark Renz, Chief Investment Officer, Socius Family Office (MFO)
Rhona Vogel, CEO & Founder, Vogel Consulting (MFO)
Stephen C. Sepher, Screenwriter, Filmmaker, Producer, Boatyard Production / Silver Plane Films
Susan R. Schoenfeld, CEO and Founder, Wealth Legacy Advisors LLC
Thomas Frei, Senior Partner, Akina Ltd.
The conference's luxury sponsors are American Airlines and TriNet. Netjets is the private jet sponsor while Torray LLC, Pepper Hamilton LLP, Altegris, RBC Global Asset Management, eVestment are some of the executive sponsors. The general sponsors include Keiretsu Capital, ALPS, Bloomberg, VCFA Group, New Frontier Data, Acadian Asset Management, and Phyllom BioProducts. FocusEconomics, Alpha Journal, Eurekahedge, Clear Path Analysis, The Emerging Market Investor's Association, and The Soho Loft Media Group are some of the media partners.
The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:
THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.
TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.
VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.
The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.
