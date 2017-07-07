 
PushFYI, Inc. Announces Mr. Mrinal Gokhale as Vice President - Sales and Marketing

PushFYI, Inc., a California based technology product company and a subsidiary of iRexx, Inc., is delighted to announce and welcome Mr. Mrinal Gokhale as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
 
 
GURGAON, India - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- PushFYI, Inc., a California based technology product company and a subsidiary of iRexx, Inc., is delighted to announce and welcome Mr. Mrinal Gokhale as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Mrinal will be accountable for driving sales and marketing efforts, along with leading business development activities, generating new business prospects, and establishing long-term business relationships with existing and new clientele for the company.

Mrinal is a distinguished figure in the software industry with approx. 15 years of rich experience and understanding of various technologies, platforms and management aspect of the businesses. Mrinal has held senior and business critical positions in the past, managing onsite and remote teams and have produced great results. His winning attitude and captivating professional personality work as his best assets in developing long-term business relationships with clients and industry leaders.

CEO at iRexx, Inc., Mr. Amit Mukherji, quoted, "Mr. Gokhale will play a pivotal role in the overall growth of the company. His understanding of global businesses and marketing trends will be instrumental in expanding our presence in the world of latest technology."

With a proven record of being instrumental in the growth of different organizations, Mrinal is all set to complement and enhance PushFYI's ability to deliver innovative technology to the marketplace.

Mrinal said, "I am thrilled to start a new challenge with PushFYI and look forward to working with the team members to extend their existing capabilities to next level. I am excited to join such a goal oriented company with dynamic leadership, that strives for nothing less than top-notch quality in all aspects of their business."

For more info, please reach us at info@pushfyi.com or visit our website at https://pushfyi.com

Specialties

Realtime Data Network, pub/sub, Realtime Data Visualization, HTML5, Web-socket gateway, TLS, Instant Messaging, IoT Apps, Realtime Applications, Push Notifications, Web & Mobile Apps, Collaborative Software Solutions, Open Source Developer Libraries, Live Feeds, SaaS, and AWS.

Media Contact
Punit Singh
+91- 9910953325
***@kapspro.com
