News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Who Is The Target Brief Review On Jignesh Shah's Story
"In fact, at the insistence and initiative of the Finance Ministry, K P Krishnan and Ramesh Abhishek had earlier wrongfully and unlawfully declared FTIL as 'not fit and proper' to hold any shares in any commodity derivatives exchange in the country, which was followed by similar orders to FTIL by other regulatory bodies controlling financial and energy derivatives across the globe. It seems as if these diverse actions and orders were part of a bigger conspiracy to initiate various actions to ensure the exit of FTIL from the derivatives markets of all hues, and, above all, to put an end to a leading software company, FTIL, and finish off its founder-chairman, Jignesh Shah, who had painstakingly built a grand global financial and commodity market ecosystem."
"My two years of extensive research brought out an alarming story just waiting to be told. It questions some fundamental lacunas in the system, and exposes vested interests that work to malign and punish any threat to a coterie of individuals"
Whatever you choose to believe, the fact remains that he is one of the most influential businessmen in India with a strong portfolio to back him. Countless allegations have been thrown his way, but the investigators are yet to find something substantial against him. The book discloses a fabricated conspiracy against Jignesh Shah which includes big names from the bureaucracy and politics. The narrative isn't devoid of perspective and symbolism as it compares Jignesh Shah with John Galt; the character of Ayn Rand's book 'Atlas Shrugged'. The book has references from the Mahabharata as well.
"Sir what do we do, we have nothing against him, nothing on him? He is cooperating well with the cops (read Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police). They called him seven times, he visited them 21 times. He is even helping them with his IT team to open up the case so that the money trail can be traced. The cops are happy with his cooperation. They are not keen to pull him in, arrest him," said a top official of the Ministry of Finance. The aforementioned statement comes through an authentic source which states volumes about the Jignesh Shah's personality and the book that evaluates his situation.
Shantanu Guha Ray has been a part of investigative journalism for almost three decades. His list of association with news channels includes India Today, Tehelka, CNNIBN7, Indian Express, and Times of India among others. He specializes in writing on various topics.
To know more: http://www.63moons.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse