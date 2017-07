Meditrina Opens Gynaecologic Laparoscopy Clinic

logo

-- Meditrina Hospitals at Ayathil announced the launch of an exclusive Gynaecologic Laparoscopy Clinic to cater to the growing needs of the working women population of the district. The clinic would offer all major procedures including Laparoscopic Hysterectomy under the supervision of Chief Gynaecologist Dr. Valsala Kumari." saysDr. Valsalakumari.The Gynaecologic Laparoscopy Clinic at Meditrina will be open 6 days a week, from Monday to Saturday. For appointments call: 0474 2721111Promoted by well-known Interventional Cardiologist Dr N. Prathap Kumar, Meditrina pioneers in Speciality in Hospital (SIH) model partnerships;the group has presence across India and Maldives.Media Enquiries:Athira M. Ajith| athira@respublica.in | +91 974 552 22 17Zeba Nazar | zeba@respublica.in | +91 999 522 29 19visit http://www.meditrinahospitals.com/ for details