Meditrina Opens Gynaecologic Laparoscopy Clinic
"Laparoscopy has evolved into a major surgical tool during the past years, and used for a multitude of gynecologic and nongynecological indications. Shorter hospital stay and faster recovery to normal life has made laparoscopy very popular among the working population," saysDr. Valsalakumari.
The Gynaecologic Laparoscopy Clinic at Meditrina will be open 6 days a week, from Monday to Saturday. For appointments call: 0474 2721111
Promoted by well-known Interventional Cardiologist Dr N. Prathap Kumar, Meditrina pioneers in Speciality in Hospital (SIH) model partnerships;
Athira M. Ajith| athira@respublica.in | +91 974 552 22 17
Zeba Nazar | zeba@respublica.in | +91 999 522 29 19
visit http://www.meditrinahospitals.com/
athira@respublica.in
