 
News By Tag
* Healthcare
* Laparoscopic
* Gynecology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kollam
  Kerala
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


Meditrina Opens Gynaecologic Laparoscopy Clinic

 
 
logo
logo
KOLLAM, India - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Meditrina Hospitals at Ayathil announced the launch of an exclusive Gynaecologic Laparoscopy Clinic to cater to the growing needs of the working women population of the district. The clinic would offer all major procedures including Laparoscopic Hysterectomy under the supervision of Chief Gynaecologist Dr. Valsala Kumari.

"Laparoscopy has evolved into a major surgical tool during the past years, and used for a multitude of gynecologic and nongynecological indications. Shorter hospital stay and faster recovery to normal life has made laparoscopy very popular among the working population," saysDr. Valsalakumari.

The Gynaecologic Laparoscopy Clinic at Meditrina will be open 6 days a week, from Monday to Saturday. For appointments call: 0474 2721111


Promoted by well-known Interventional Cardiologist Dr N. Prathap Kumar, Meditrina pioneers in Speciality in Hospital (SIH) model partnerships; the group has presence across India and Maldives.

Media Enquiries:
Athira M. Ajith| athira@respublica.in | +91 974 552 22 17
Zeba Nazar | zeba@respublica.in | +91 999 522 29 19

visit http://www.meditrinahospitals.com/ for details

End
Source:Meditrina Hospitals
Email:***@respublica.in
Posted By:***@respublica.in Email Verified
Tags:Healthcare, Laparoscopic, Gynecology
Industry:Medical
Location:Kollam - Kerala - India
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Respublica Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share