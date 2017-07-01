 
Union Mutual donates $1,000 to the Swansea Ambulance Corps

Honoring Collaboration with Partners Insurance Group,Union Mutual makes donation.
 
 
SWANSEA, Mass. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- In recognition of their ongoing work with Partners Insurance Group, LLC, one of the region's leading independent insurance agencies with eight locations in Southeastern MA and RI, Union Mutual has donated $1,000 to the Swansea Ambulance Corps on the occasion of #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media.

Union Mutual, a regional insurance company offering products for individuals and businesses in New England and New York and one of several insurance companies Partners Insurance Group works with to successfully meet clients' needs, suggested the donation and asked that Partners Insurance Group name the recipient.  Union Mutual Companies have a policy of giving back to local New England and New York communities by supporting non-profit organizations, and are committed to exercising their corporate and social responsibilities through donations to worthy causes.

The Swansea Ambulance Corps is a volunteer, non-profit Advanced Life Support ambulance service providing 911 emergency medical response to the town of Swansea and surrounding communities.  Most recently, the organization, which was founded in 1953, opened an EMT training academy that provides free EMT classes to Swansea residents.

"We are so appreciative for the generous donation to the Swansea Ambulance Corps," said Brendan P. Martin, executive director of the Swansea Ambulance Corps.  "Our organization is unique, and provides a great service to the community.  Since we do not receive funding from the town, outside donations are critical to our ability to provide the necessary services Swansea needs.  We express our sincere thanks to Union Mutual for the donation, and to Partners Insurance Group for thinking of us as a worthy recipient."

"We're grateful to Union Mutual for making this donation possible," said Lawrence Wilson, President/Chief Executive Officer of Partners Insurance Group.  "Swansea Ambulance Corps has provided emergency medical response to Swansea and surrounding communities since 1953; this outstanding non-profit organization, manned by volunteers, is invaluable to the region."

About Partners Insurance Group

Partners Insurance Group, LLC is one of the area's leading insurance agencies with eight offices in the South Coast Region: Fall River, Swansea, Seekonk, Somerset, New Bedford, Fairhaven and Tiverton, Rhode Island. Each office provides the expertise, convenience and personal service to access multiple insurance providers. Partners Insurance Group, LLC provides its clients with a broad range of expertise and the strength of a team that focuses solely on your insurance needs and delivers solutions with a smile. For additional information, please visit www.partnersstrength.com. Partners Insurance Group, LLC is an affiliate of BayCoast Bank.

