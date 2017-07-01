News By Tag
BayCoast Mortgage Company names Nicholas Brownell Loan Officer
BayCoast Mortgage Company is formerly known as NFC Mortgage.
In this role, he will work with BayCoast clients and help them find the best mortgage product that will fit their needs.
Brownell began his career with Embrace Home Loans as a loan officer. In his spare time, he is a coach for his ten-year old son's Newport Little League team.
"We are delighted to welcome Nick to the BayCoast Mortgage team," said Daniel J. Briand, President and CEO, adding, "He brings experience and enthusiasm to his new role here and we know his contributions will be of great value to our customers."
About BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage)
BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of BayCoast Bank, a savings bank chartered in 1851. Servicing MA, RI, CT, NH, PA, NJ, MD, VA SC, NC and FL, BayCoast Mortgage is a full-service lender offering instant pre-approvals, timely closings, in-house underwriting, and the best rates available on the market. Whether someone is looking to purchase a new home or refinance an existing home loan, BayCoast Mortgage offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans. In addition, BayCoast Mortgage's unique portfolio loan products are suited to borrowers who may have a situation that does not meet conventional underwriting guidelines. BayCoast Mortgage has offices in Westford, MA, at 234 Littleton Road, and in Swansea, MA, at 330 Swansea Mall Drive. For additional information, please visit www.BayCoastMortgage.com or call 877-684-9440.
