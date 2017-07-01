News By Tag
Milestones Nursery Summer Camp Starts From July 01, 2017- Enroll Fast!
Milestones Nursery School continuously strives to provide young children with the right balance of art, technology, and knowledge.milestonesnursery2@gmail.com
The summer camp will help the kids and their parents understand better what they enjoy doing, and then parents can provide further resources to their wards to excel in the same. The summer camp program will operate from 8 am to 1 pm on daily basis. The price per week is AED 499. A wide range of active learning activities will include songs, drama, crafts, stories, fun food cooking, music, dance, and recreational based on our weekly themed activities. The holiday camp experience will encourage the individual growth of each child. Along with art and craft, active learning activities, and other surprises, participating children will be taught about each season, its importance in our lives, and the physical changes it brings about in our day to day life.
A senior management officer of Milestones Nursery stated, "We think it is not just a wonderful way to help children learn but also a great way to introduce them to the different aspects of social, environmental and atmospheric changes these seasons bring with them." Further, she said, "This summer, we will make the Fantasy of every child come true by living in the world they imagine through arts and crafts, theatre, sport games, music and movements."
They have a different exciting theme each week to ensure that the children are entertained, have fun and make friends. Children will get to see and take part in many new and unusual activities and learn plenty of new skills along the way. Moreover, the professional and excellent staff ratios are as recommended by the Ministry of Social Affairs in Dubai. While filling the registration form, parents have to fill in their child's information such as name, date of birth, first language, another language, special needs, allergies, medical conditions, and food restrictions if any.
To discover more about Summer Camp at Milestones Nursery, the best kindergarten school in Dubai, please visit the link
ABOUT MILESTONES NURSERY
Milestones Nursery is dedicated to creating responsible universal citizens who would be bright leaders of the 21st century by laying a superior foundation through education. They inspire their children to be passionate lifelong learners through a curriculum with pedagogical integrity which allows them to always Inquire, Innovate and contribute in meaningful ways to society. The focus of the learning is reliant upon the age of your child, with age appropriate programs including listening skills, reading, writing, and speaking offered to each child at Milestones Nursery. The school is built on the foundation of world-class education quality standards and is benchmarked against leading schools internationally.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Address
25, Street 3B,
Umm Al Shief Road,
Behind Spinneys, Al Safa 2,
Jumeirah
Phone: 043373374
Website:
Contact
Milestones Nursery
***@gmail.com
End
