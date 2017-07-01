News By Tag
BayCoast Mortgage Company promotes Nicholas L. Christ to First VP, Producing Branch Manager
BayCoast Mortgage Company was previously known as NFC Mortgage
Christ, who joined BayCoast Mortgage in the summer of 2015, has excelled in residential mortgage lending for more than a decade and has extensive knowledge of mortgage products to meet each borrower's specific needs.
A graduate of Brown University with a B.A. in Business Economics, Christ values community involvement and enjoys spending time with family and friends in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Daniel J. Briand, President and CEO of BayCoast Mortgage Company, said, "It gives me great pleasure to announce Nicholas' promotion; his outstanding customer service skills and general commitment to excellence makes him the ideal individual to fit this vital role within our organization."
About BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage)
BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of BayCoast Bank, a savings bank chartered in 1851. Servicing MA, RI, CT, NH, PA, NJ, MD, VA SC, NC and FL, BayCoast Mortgage is a full-service lender offering instant pre-approvals, timely closings, in-house underwriting, and the best rates available on the market. Whether someone is looking to purchase a new home or refinance an existing home loan, BayCoast Mortgage offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans. In addition, BayCoast Mortgage's unique portfolio loan products are suited to borrowers who may have a situation that does not meet conventional underwriting guidelines. BayCoast Mortgage has offices in Westford, MA, at 234 Littleton Road, and in Swansea, MA, at 330 Swansea Mall Drive. For additional information, please visit www.BayCoastMortgage.com or call 877-684-9440.
