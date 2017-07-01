News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Gourmet Coffee Gears Up for Amazon Prime Day 2017
Aroma Bravo gets ready for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day by stocking countless bags of its medium dark roast coffee and preparing the complementary 20% off coupon code.
"This is our very first time joining Amazon Prime Day. We want to make it a complete success that's why we've prepared a lot. If done right, this yearly event can be a great opportunity to attract customers, boost sales and get our medium dark roast gourmet coffee beans more known on Amazon.com,"
To entice customers to order, the coffee and tea company will be giving a generous 20% off on its medium dark roast Honduras coffee. Normally priced at $13.99, the amount will be slashed to just $11.19 per bag. This special sale will last for 3 days, starting at 12:01 AM on July 10th until midnight of July 12th PDT.
To claim the 20% discount, Amazon customers simply need to enter the coupon code 20AROMAB during checkout and the final price will show.
"Our main objective is to get more coffee lovers to try the smooth, mellow chocolatey flavor of our medium dark roast Honduras coffee. The most effective way to capture people's attention is to have a sale, and with Amazon Prime Day coming just in time, we saw it as the perfect chance to give 20% off on our gourmet coffee beans. We hope that customers on Amazon will take advantage of this sale and discover the delicious taste of Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee," the spokesperson further added.
Coffee lovers who wish to try the gourmet coffee beans at a huge discount can start ordering on Monday, July 10th. More information is available at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers certified organic Honduras gourmet coffee beans. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Coffee is highly recommended for gourmet coffee lovers.
