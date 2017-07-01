"Dream" Train Filled with Imagination and Joy Sets Off at "Art in MTR" Exhibition

End

-- A train full of harmony, hope and encouragement takes passengers on a journey away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis at a new "Art in MTR" exhibition at MTR Sheung Wan Station and Sai Wan Ho Station. Staged today (7 July 2017) until 9 October 2017, the exhibition entitled "Next Stop: Your Dreams" displays 19 drawings of colourful characters and whimsical inventions by Canadian illustrator Ms Natalie Hui. Her works are created with a rich combination of watercolours and convey the messages of cherishing family, learning to cope with troubles and upholding one's values."Inspired by the passenger flows in the metro network, I used this as a metaphor for our never ending journey of growth, through the achievements and challenges we encounter, to reach our dreams," said Ms Hui. "A train station is also a place that connects people together, with each station representing a milestone in our dreams. Sharing our journey with others is a big contribution to our personal growth while at the same time, we must learn to uphold our individual beliefs despite dissension,"she added."MTR carries millions of passengers from all walks of life every day. We are pleased to present Ms Hui's exhibition which instils a joyful atmosphere and positive energy into our stations as well as our community. Through this exhibition, we hope that passengers can discover more happiness in their daily lives and appreciate their everyday encounters,"said Ms Linda So, Corporate Affairs Director of MTR Corporation.