26 Cityscape Rings & City Skyline Bracelets from CITIMI take architectural jewellery to new heights

Newest designs created include magnificent Florence, trendy Milan, majestic St. Petersburg and lux Monte Carlo, already available as spectacular skyline rings in sterling silver and solid gold.

-- The bold lines and intricate nature of a city landscape holds a certain beauty, one that provides unlimited inspiration for inquisitive, wanderlust thinkers.is the brainchild of new, undergrad fashion talent with a similar mind, offering an original jewellery range of rings and necklaces that capture the wonder ofin unique, powerful but delicately detailed architectural designs.While architectural jewellery conjures up a specific image in the mind of seasoned fashionistas, the new CITIMI range, designed by Natalia Gagulina, redefines this aesthetic. Taking the term literally,such as the London eye, La Sagrada Familia and the Sydney Opera House, offering a new, beautiful take on structural jewellery.Natalia Gagulina, CEO and designer at CITIMI revealed, "I am lucky to have lived in a wide range of wonderful places ranging from snowy Moscow, where I was born, and all the way through to Milan, where I study. Each of these places has touched my soul, and the aim of my range was to connect with this, while also making these experiences available for more people to enjoy. Each new destination I travel to spawns a new collection, and so it continues to grow alongside my personal journey!"Although the diverse CITIMI range comprises of 26 vibrant cities that, the Moscow ring and necklace were the first ever pieces created by Natalia, paying homage to her Russian origins.Fashion fans in search of contemporary, customised style can choose from the remaining city forms to also adorn themselves with a similar sense of personalisation. With 'must-visit' destinations such asall meticulously captured and cast in, the collection of cities continues to develop as Natalia explores new urban landmarks.CITIMI offers premium jewellery designs for the globe-hopping generation. To view the full range, visit https://www.citimijewelry.com