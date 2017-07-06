News By Tag
Bleu Beaute Announces Two New Skincare Products
Bleu Beaute today announced successful introduction of two additional skincare products
Luxury skincare product brand Bleu Beaute expands their products in the US.
Edison, New Jersey – July 6, 2017
Bleu Beaute, the leading brand in skincare products announced it would be expanding its product offering with two additional skin care products. The company, prides itself in taking its time to develop products that customers want has announced a successful introduction of EGF Repairing Cream and EGF Recharging serum.
"We are thrilled to introduce and showcase our products in the skincare arena", says owner and CEO of Bleu Beaute Laser Shooting Robots, Mahesh Kumar. "We are passionate and dedicated to making quality products. We are excited to introduce this product which is already a big hit amongst our customers."
Bleu Beaute has been rolling out various skin care products since 2014. The newly released EGF products are well received and have worked with large set of customers.
EGF Repairing Cream:
https://www.bleubeaute.com/
EGF Repairing Cream is an excellent cream for wrinkles, wounds and scars. It has three major ingredients - rh-Oligopeptide-
EGF Recharging Serum:
https://www.bleubeaute.com/
EGF Recharging Serum is a serum for customers interested in serum instead of a cream. It is made of major ingredients - rh-Oligopeptide-
To learn more about Bleu Beaute product or to order online, please visit http://www.bleubeaute.com or call 888-765-BLEU or email, customer@bleubeaute.com
Contact
BlueCrest LLC
***@bleubeaute.com
