Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


Brite Smiles Dental Care Encourages Virtual Reality

 
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Brite Smiles Dental Care  in Apple Valley, encourages patients to use ear buds and they provide the sunglasses, while their patients are receiving dental care.

Patients are more at ease during their appointments when they listen to music. People usually close their eyes when they're getting treatment anyway and wear protective tinted glasses. The person getting cleaning or treatment can take that time to imagine themselves at a concert or at their favorite venue.

Dr. Dennis Simmons, owner of Brite Smiles Dental Care stated, "We want to make sure that our patients are as comfortable as possible. This includes them bringing their favorite music, and we provide the sunglasses. It has helped many a person to create their own virtual reality which is whatever they want it to be. "

Dr. Dennis Simmons graduated from the University Of Minnesota School Of Dentistry in 1976, receiving the Class Honor in prosthetics – dentures partial and full. Since then, he has participated in over 3,000 hours of continuing education courses, focusing primarily on cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, dental implants and implant-supported restorations, orthodontics, extractions, crown/bridge, root canals, bite and TMJ disorders and sleep apnea. For his studies, he has been honored with the status of "Diplomate" from the International Congress of Oral Implantology and the International Osseous (bone) Integration Society. For more information on dental services from Brite Smiles Dental Care, visit http://britesmilesdentalcare.com, or call 952-891-8484.
