V Pennisi& Associates Improves Access to Justice

Free legal consultation offered by a trusted legal service provider
 
 
V Pennisi & Associates
V Pennisi & Associates
 
BRISBANE, Australia - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- V Pennisi & Associates, one of the most trusted legal service providers in Brisbane today announced the launch of the V Pennisi & Associates free consultation,  an exciting new service aimed at improving access to justice in North Brisbane. The law firm practicing in most requested areas of law has agreed to provide free legal consultation services – giving clients the services they want, when they want them, at a price they can afford.

Lawyers are normally hired to handle a case from start to finish, which can quickly become unaffordable. The high cost of lawyers' consultation is a factor in most people's decisions to go to court on their own, and that even middle-income citizens are often unable to consult a lawyer on their legal problems.

Vincent Pennisi, the founder of V Pennisi & Associates said "At V Pennisi & Associates we understand it is important to engage a suitable legal professional in solving your unique legal problem. Often this takes a considerable amount of time and cost. Therefore, we provide a FREE lawyer consultation in Brisbane on all matters, including Family Law, Criminal Law, Estates and Administration, Business and Commercial as well as all Litigation matters."

With the free legal consultation, people will be able to navigate complicated court system, increase the chances that justice will be done and improve people's capacity to respond to legal problems

About V Pennisi & Associates

V Pennisi & Associates is an experienced and skilled provider of high-quality legal services in Brisbane with Head office at Chermside, North Brisbane. V Pennisi & Associates has more than 40 years of practical experience within the legal profession. The law firm offers help with all manner of legal issues in relation to all matters in wills and estates, child support lawyer North Brisbane, criminal defence lawyer Brisbane, property and commercial law.

For more information, please contact:
1/818 Gympie Road,
Chermside QLD 4032
Call Us: 07 3350 2655
Email: solutions@vpennisilaw.com.au
Website: http://www.vpennisilawqld.com.au

