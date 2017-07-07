News By Tag
Zathoe Sexton Named New Executive Director of Globe Star, LLC
Dr. Anthony M. McCrovitz moves to develop plans for the expansion of the Quality of Life Institute, Inc.
With her master's degree in social work behind her, and after paving a strong and successful, service-focused career path, Zathoe joined Globe Star in 1999.
Early on, she supervised a team of 18 social workers, qualified professionals and office administrators in intellectual and developmental disabilities, developed and maintained teaching curriculums for direct care staff, and was responsible for writing and maintaining the agency's Employee Handbook and the Policies and Procedures Manual.
She was also instrumental in establishing the Quality of Life Institute, Inc., a nonprofit organization primarily founded to create resources and a circle of giving that could demonstrate value for Direct Service Providers and their quality of life. Without their daily dedication to deliver quality care, we, and other service providers, would not be able to deliver our services and improve the quality of life for the individuals and the communities we serve.
The Institute also takes up the work of researching, creating, producing and publishing educational and caregiving support materials for the continuing education and work of direct service professionals worldwide, who integrate a framework of Gentle Teaching into their practice.
In her most recent role as a quality of mentoring life servant leader, Zathoe's dedicated work as a member of the management team was invaluable. From day one, she has continuously proven to be a natural leader, supervisor, mentor, and voice of gentleness in serving and strengthening the Globe Star community, and is well-prepared and ready, she says, to take on her new role as executive director: "It's a privilege to be offered this opportunity, to work in some new capacities with our dedicated crewmembers, case managers and families, and the individuals we are honored to serve, and I look forward to our continued working and learning together, expanding and celebrating our community."
As a co-founder of Globe Star, LLC, Dr. Anthony M. McCrovitz has served the role of executive director since the agency's establishment in 1996. As of this month, he is officially steping down, but will continue working with Globe Star in developing and implementing plans for the funding and expansion of the Quality of Life Institute, Inc.
In addition to his new assignments with the Institute, Dr. McCrovitz has also accepted a teaching position, starting this fall, as head of the Department of Psychology and Counseling at University of Saint Francis graduate school.
