Natalie J. Kussart, Shareholder, Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard P.C. to Speak at TKG's Event
About Natalie J. Kussart
Sandberg Phoenix Shareholder Natalie Kussart joined the firm in 2007 and works primarily with the Business Litigation and Products Liability Practice Groups. Natalie specializes in class actions and personal injury/products liability defense. Throughout her career, she has represented trucking and bus companies, hospitals, physicians, banks, mortgage providers, and manufacturers of automobiles, consumer products, heavy machinery, medical devices, recreational products, and drugs/pharmaceuticals. In 2002, Natalie graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Millikin University before earning her Master of Arts in Communication from Illinois State University in 2004. She went on to earn her Juris Doctor, summa cum laude, graduating second in her class from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 2007. Natalie was named as a Rising Star by Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers in 2009, 2014, 2015, and 2016. Sharing Sandberg Phoenix's focus on superior client service, Natalie prides herself on responding to client inquiries quickly and achieving the best possible result for her clients. She is committed to defending her clients effectively and efficiently.
About Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard P.C.
Established in 1979, and with more than 100 attorneys across seven offices serving Kansas, Missouri and Illinois, our work at Sandberg Phoenix is concentrated in the areas of Business, Business Litigation, Health Law, and Products Liability. Consistently rated as one of the top firms in our region, we are regularly called upon to work with in-house corporate counsel and various independent firms, as well as business owners and individuals. Sandberg Phoenix stands behind our promise to provide extraordinary client service with a rare client service guarantee, ensuring that every client receives timely, responsive and cost-effective legal services.
Event Synopsis:
Despite the recent aggressive regulatory initiatives and enforcement strategies, companies are still struggling to fend off exposure and litigation risks as class action filings relentlessly surge. Considering class action's vast and complex landscape, various industries have witnessed drastic and significant changes in class action practice over the years. With the emerging litigation trends and latest enforcement actions, it is essential for companies to brace up for more class action developments.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an overview of the latest trends; critical issues and best practices with respect to Class Action Litigation. Speakers will also offer strategic insights and practical tips in developing and implementing effective defense and settlement schemes while ensuring compliance with applicable laws.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
· Class Action Litigation – Then and Now
· Latest Enforcement Actions
· New Class Action Trends
· Possible Implications and Potential Pitfalls
· Defense and Settlement Strategies
