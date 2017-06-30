 
News By Tag
* Aml
* Money Laundering
* Fatf
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Island
  Hong Kong
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30

Hong Kong published Anti-money laundering bill 2017

First licensing regime for trust and corporate service providers to come with the AML/CTF bill
 
HONG KONG - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Financial Services and Treasury Bureau in Hong Kong has published its amendment bill to the Anti-money laundering Ordinance on 23 June. The bill is expected to be brought before the legislative council on 28 July to translate into law. With the amendment bill, the current Anti-money laundering Ordinance will be renamed to the Anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (Financial Institutions) Ordinance. It further, for the first time in Hong Kong, introduces a licensing regime for trust and corporate service providers (TCSP) and classifies them as designated non-financial businesses and professionals (DNFBP) according to the latest Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards. This puts DNFBP, just like financial institutions, in the first line of defense in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.

TCSP in particular are often concerned with the establishment of corporate vehicles and structures that are being abused by individuals and organisations with criminal intend. The inclusion of DNFBP is aimed at providing an early detection and alert system before tainted funds even enter the financial system, as well as removing structures that facilitate the placement, layering and integration, increase the transparency of beneficial owners and aid law enforcement.

For more information and questions, contact us at http://www.encorepro.com

Contact
Encore Professional Services Limited
***@encorepro.com
End
Source:
Email:***@encorepro.com Email Verified
Tags:Aml, Money Laundering, Fatf
Industry:Finance
Location:Hong Kong - Hong Kong Island - Hong Kong
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Encore Professional Services Limited News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share