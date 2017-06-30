News By Tag
Hong Kong published Anti-money laundering bill 2017
First licensing regime for trust and corporate service providers to come with the AML/CTF bill
TCSP in particular are often concerned with the establishment of corporate vehicles and structures that are being abused by individuals and organisations with criminal intend. The inclusion of DNFBP is aimed at providing an early detection and alert system before tainted funds even enter the financial system, as well as removing structures that facilitate the placement, layering and integration, increase the transparency of beneficial owners and aid law enforcement.
