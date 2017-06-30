Lee Canyon Hosts Mountain Fest featuring Birdies and Beers Disc Golf Competition On July 22

Contact

Leslie Salguero

Forté PR

***@forteprlv.com Leslie SalgueroForté PR

End

-- Lee Canyon hosts Mountain Fest featuring their annual Birdies and Beers disc golf competition on Saturday, July 22, 2017. The day kicks off with an 18-hole disc golf competition from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Awards, including raffle prizes, will be presented at 4 p.m. A beer garden will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Performances by local bands The All Togethers, When We Escape, and Stoked! begin at 12 p.m. Admission for disc golf spectators and music is free and open to guests of all ages. Scenic chairlift ride tickets must be purchased separately, $12 and $6 respectively for adults and children (12 years old and under).Mountain Fest attendees aged 21 and over with proper identification can access the beer garden that features national and local breweries. General admission to the beer garden is $25, VIP tickets are $35; VIP ticketholders will receive a commemorative stainless steel pint glass.Registration for the Birdies and Beers disc golf competition is $35 and includes complimentary access to the beer garden. Participants are encouraged to register online to reserve their competition spot; event day registrations will be based on availability. Disc golf competitors can use their own equipment or purchase a rental package, priced at $19, from the base lodge. Mountain Fest attendees are encouraged to watch the 100 competitors as they make their way through the course and take part in challenges for additional prizes.Mountain Fest also features vendor booths with local nonprofits such as the Lee Canyon Ski Patrol, Outside Las Vegas Foundation, Friends of Nevada Wilderness, Bristlecone Avalanche Rescue K-9, and Go Mt. Charleston.A full service bar will be available at The Bristlecone Bar & will offer its summer menu and Chair 4 will grill burgers and hotdogs. Leashed dogs are welcome at Lee Canyon.Disc golf competition registrations or beer garden admissions can be purchased online at www.leecanyonlv.com/birdies.Lee Canyon is located approximately one hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Established in 1963, Lee Canyon offers guests 195 acres of terrain, 24 trails accessed via three chairlifts, 250 acres of hike-to terrain, and a lift-served tubing hill. Averaging more than 160 inches of snowfall annually, Lee Canyon offers ski and snowboard coaching, terrain parks, and lodge amenities such as dining and retail, as well as a host of summer activities. For more information, please visit www.leecanyonlv.com and follow Lee Canyon on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Lee Canyon is part of the POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co. portfolio.