July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30

EngAGE Receives Grant from The NAMM Foundation

 
 
BURBANK, Calif. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- EngAGE, Inc. has been named a grant recepient of The NAMM Foundation. The organization was selected as one of 24 organizations to receive a grant to fund vital programs that create and support access to musical instruction and that serve to inspire a life-long love of making music in its population.

"We are so pleased to benefit EngAGE, Inc. with a grant in their quest to continue to create access and opportunities for all people to experience the joy of making music," shared Mary Luehrsen, Executive Director of the The NAMM Foundation. "It is through their transformative work of nonprofit music service organizations that thousands of people will discover their own musical talent."

The grants serve to underscore the Foundation's mission to advance participation in music making and offer quality access to all people. As one of 24 recipients, EngAGE will utilize this first-ever NAMM Foundation grant to support "EngAGE in Music," an expansion of ongoing EngAGE in Creativity programs that transform senior apartment communities into vibrant centers for teaching and learning, artistic exploration, creativity and engagement. Funding support for EngAGE in Music will offer a variety of music programs (taiko drumming, ukulele, choir and other ensemble music opportunities) for low-income seniors residing in CommonBond communities in Minneapolis, MN, through a collaboration with the MacPhail Center for Music.

Tim Carpenter, EngAGE CEO/Founder said, "We look forward to offering exceptional music learning experiences to the residents of the communities we serve in Minneapolis, thanks to the generosity of The NAMM Foundation."

Since its inception in 1994, The NAMM Foundation's annual grant program has donated more than $16 million in support to domestic and international music education programs, scientific research, advocacy and public service programs related to music making.  The grants are funded in part by donations from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) and its 10,300 member companies worldwide.

About EngAGE, Inc.

EngAGE is a nonprofit that takes a whole-person approach to community and creative, healthy aging by providing arts, wellness, lifelong learning, community building, and intergenerational programs to thousands of seniors and families living in affordable senior and multi-generational apartment communities in Southern California, Oregon, and Minnesota. http://engagedaging.org

About The NAMM Foundation

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit organization funded in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 10,300 members. The Foundation's mission is to advance active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs. For more information about The NAMM Foundation, please visit www.nammfoundation.org.

EngAGE, Inc.
***@gmail.com
