 
News By Tag
* New Concrete Masonry Business
* Buchanan County IndependenceIA
* Winthrop Oelwein Manchester
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Independence
  Iowa
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30


New Projects Underway With Ron Connolly And Buchanan County Masonry & Concrete In Independence, Iowa

 
 
Ron Connolly (319) 334-4623
Ron Connolly (319) 334-4623
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The time is now to get your project at your home or business going. Introducing Buchanan County Masonry & Concrete owned and operated by Ron Connolly. If you have a dream project that you haven't started yet...you have found the right place to get it started. They are located at 317 6th Ave NE in Independence, Iowa and feel free to give them a call with any questions you may have. Perhaps you want to pave a new driveway, replace a brick wall, layout a new concrete basketball court, add a new patio section in your garden....whatever it may be...now, you have found the right place.

Ron Connolly has participated as a sponsor for the Independence (Indee) Mustangs sports videos produced by Andrew Chismar Productions. These sports highlights videos can be found on the Cy & Charley's YouTube Channel. Several sports seasons are included on the YouTube viewing channel. Buchanan County Masonry & Concrete can help you achieve the look and feel you are looking for when it comes to your project.


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PVQi028QIdU

All construction projects are welcomed and just ask questions to see how. Also, they have the ability to snow plow local areas if they aren't booked during the snow season. Be sure to watch the video as a brief overview of their location in Indee, IA.

Contact
Ron Connolly
(319) 334-4623
andrew.c@nowthatisreal.com
End
Source:Buchanan County Masonry & Concrete
Email:***@nowthatisreal.com Email Verified
Tags:New Concrete Masonry Business, Buchanan County IndependenceIA, Winthrop Oelwein Manchester
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Independence - Iowa - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Andrew Chismar Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share