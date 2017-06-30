News By Tag
New Projects Underway With Ron Connolly And Buchanan County Masonry & Concrete In Independence, Iowa
Ron Connolly has participated as a sponsor for the Independence (Indee) Mustangs sports videos produced by Andrew Chismar Productions. These sports highlights videos can be found on the Cy & Charley's YouTube Channel. Several sports seasons are included on the YouTube viewing channel. Buchanan County Masonry & Concrete can help you achieve the look and feel you are looking for when it comes to your project.
https://m.youtube.com/
All construction projects are welcomed and just ask questions to see how. Also, they have the ability to snow plow local areas if they aren't booked during the snow season. Be sure to watch the video as a brief overview of their location in Indee, IA.
Contact
Ron Connolly
(319) 334-4623
andrew.c@nowthatisreal.com
