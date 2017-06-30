New Projects Underway With Ron Connolly And Buchanan County Masonry & Concrete In Independence, Iowa

Ron Connolly (319) 334-4623

-- The time is now to get your project at your home or business going. Introducing Buchanan County Masonry & Concrete owned and operated by Ron Connolly. If you have a dream project that you haven't started yet...you have found the right place to get it started. They are located at 317 6th Ave NE in Independence, Iowa and feel free to give them a call with any questions you may have. Perhaps you want to pave a new driveway, replace a brick wall, layout a new concrete basketball court, add a new patio section in your garden....whatever it may be...now, you have found the right place.Ron Connolly has participated as a sponsor for the Independence (Indee) Mustangs sports videos produced by Andrew Chismar Productions. These sports highlights videos can be found on the Cy & Charley's YouTube Channel. Several sports seasons are included on the YouTube viewing channel. Buchanan County Masonry & Concrete can help you achieve the look and feel you are looking for when it comes to your project.All construction projects are welcomed and just ask questions to see how. Also, they have the ability to snow plow local areas if they aren't booked during the snow season. Be sure to watch the video as a brief overview of their location in Indee, IA.