Rapper Skyy Divinity releases new album 'It's Gon' Be Ok'

-- The rapper and producer of hip hop known as Skyy Divinity has released her latest full-length album, "It's Gon' Be Ok." The record contains eleven original Skyy Divinity tracks for a listening time around 40 minutes. It has been proudly published on the DPMG United independent record label without the direction of the corporate music industry. Poetic, aggressive, and built on lines, rhymes and rhythms from the ground up, "It's Gon' Be Ok" stands as proof that Skyy Divinity is no amateur MC.Skyy Divinity cites as main artistic influences Beyonce, Jay Z, and Missy Elliot. Her own sound is exactly that – her own sound – but "It's Gon' Be Ok" fits with music by these three titans very well nonetheless. It's pop music with an edge, having 'explicit lyrics' tags on roughly half the record. In terms of style, the entire album is radio-friendly and is likely to do well in virtually any position in a DJ's playlist.But the most prominent feature of Skyy Divinity's "It's Gon' Be Ok" is wordplay. It's a record with much to say and plenty of creativity with which to say it."The message is saying things in life will get better over time," writes Skyy Divinity of her new album. "It also sends a message of Woman Power, and of doing things your way. And last, it's about Love and War!"Skyy Divinity hails from Freeport, Grand Bahamas. She has been writing music since the age of 11. Winning a high-school talent competition sponsored by local music studio Ultimate Dub Lab put her in the spotlight with coverage from the island TV / radio station, ZNS News, as she performed for 1600 students at her school. This would form the basis of her fledgling career as a musician. Since then, Skyy Divinity has opened for legendary hip-hop performer Rick Ross and become acquainted with such popular performers as Trina, Richie Spice, Fanton Mojah, Gyptian, and Isasha & Million Voice.Her official video for "My Way," the opening track on her record, is already heading into the thousands of views in only a score of days (link provided below)."It's Gon' Be Ok" by Skyy Divinity is available online worldwide from over 600 quality music stores now. Get in early, hip-hop fans.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com