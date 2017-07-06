News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rapper Skyy Divinity releases new album 'It's Gon' Be Ok'
Skyy Divinity cites as main artistic influences Beyonce, Jay Z, and Missy Elliot. Her own sound is exactly that – her own sound – but "It's Gon' Be Ok" fits with music by these three titans very well nonetheless. It's pop music with an edge, having 'explicit lyrics' tags on roughly half the record. In terms of style, the entire album is radio-friendly and is likely to do well in virtually any position in a DJ's playlist.
But the most prominent feature of Skyy Divinity's "It's Gon' Be Ok" is wordplay. It's a record with much to say and plenty of creativity with which to say it.
"The message is saying things in life will get better over time," writes Skyy Divinity of her new album. "It also sends a message of Woman Power, and of doing things your way. And last, it's about Love and War!"
Skyy Divinity hails from Freeport, Grand Bahamas. She has been writing music since the age of 11. Winning a high-school talent competition sponsored by local music studio Ultimate Dub Lab put her in the spotlight with coverage from the island TV / radio station, ZNS News, as she performed for 1600 students at her school. This would form the basis of her fledgling career as a musician. Since then, Skyy Divinity has opened for legendary hip-hop performer Rick Ross and become acquainted with such popular performers as Trina, Richie Spice, Fanton Mojah, Gyptian, and Isasha & Million Voice.
Her official video for "My Way," the opening track on her record, is already heading into the thousands of views in only a score of days (link provided below).
"It's Gon' Be Ok" by Skyy Divinity is available online worldwide from over 600 quality music stores now. Get in early, hip-hop fans.
-S. McCauley
Lead Press Release Writer
www.MondoTunes.com
"My Way" Official Music Video –
https://m.youtube.com/
"It's Gon' Be Ok" by Skyy Divinity –
https://itunes.apple.com/
Website –
https://www.dpmgunited.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 06, 2017