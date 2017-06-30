The Multi-Faceted Intern Experience

End

-- Intern, Libby Schlarbaum, traveled back home to Denver, Colorado, from Ames, Iowa, for the summer hoping to find an internship that would provide her the opportunity to apply knowledge she has gained at school as well as obtain new information that can apply to her future. Libby is currently a student at Iowa State University pursuing a degree in Interdisciplinary Design. Schlarbaum says, "Interdisciplinary design is pretty much anything and everything you can imagine related to design, including but not exclusive to fine arts, graphic design, landscape architecture, and interior design. Being an interdisciplinary student allows you to put a lot of tools in your tool belt."While Lotus Business Solutions is not a design oriented company, Libby chose LBS for her internship because of the high energy and fast paced environment in the office. She said, "When I came in for a second round interview, I was sold on this internship because the people in this office make it feel like home, which is something I have never experienced before."As an intern, Libby has been able to experience one on one coaching with the sales team, where she interacts and conducts presentations catered to potential customers, as well as learn about human resources which includes social media, recruiting, and office operations. Schlarbaum says her favorite thing about the internship thus far is, "the recruiting and office operations because I get to be like an office mom. Without my work in the office, the people going into the field would not be able to complete their job effectively. Human resources is really like the backbone of the company."Although Libby enjoys the office, she also recognizes the significance of engaging with the sales team. They have taught her how to be patient, but also persevere when things are not going her way. An example she provided is, "You will always have disinterested customers but you just have to find that one customer you can satisfy with your product." She touched on how interacting with the sales team has made her office responsibilities much easier because you have to know what is occurring in the sales department to help improve their current systems and make it easier.Libby heads back to Iowa for school in August to return as a Community Adviser and hopes to apply skills she has learned at her internship to make an impact on her resident's lives.