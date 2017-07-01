News By Tag
AsSeenOnTV.pro with Kevin Harrington Launch DRTV Campaign for You Go Lean AM & PM
AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with You Go Lean AM & PM, from You Go Healthy™.
For anyone who has ever struggled with their weight, the idea of shedding pounds while sleeping sounds like a dream. Well, recent research has shown that that dream is becoming a reality. A study conducted on Americans proved that there is a strong connection between weight loss and sleep, as people who sleep less than 7 hours a night are more likely to become obese. The study also found that inadequate sleep can actually increase the level of leptin and ghrelin in the body—two signal hormones that help control appetite and eating habits.
As a result, health and nutrition experts at You Go Healthy™ have created a line of supplements called You Go Lean AM and You Go Lean PM. You Go Lean takes advantage of that science to help people manage their weight 24/7. You Go Lean AM, for example, can help speed up your metabolism while shedding water weight during the day. Meanwhile, You Go Lean PM suppresses cravings, burns fat while you sleep, and even acts as a sleep aid.
"You can forget about those midnight snacks and potato chips and cookies that sleep next to you on the nightstand,"
You Go Lean contains a blend of natural ingredients like thermogenics, thyrogenics, diuretics, and lipolyctics, all of which are safe, all-natural, and non-stimulating, with no side effects. Weight loss should begin after 7 days of continuous use although it can occur sooner in some cases, and users may even experience sustained energy after 3 months. For best results, You Go Healthy™ recommends taking You Go Lean AM with You Go Lean PM.
As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, You Go Lean AM & PM will be appearing in :15 and :30 spots set to air nationwide and feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington. AsSeenOnTV.pro is comprised of an award-winning team of producers, writers, videographers, and editors as well as industry veterans dedicated to finding the latest, most innovative products and ideas, and putting them on the DRTV map.
About AsSeenOnTV.pro
Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand building. Based out of a 25,000+ sq ft, state-of-the-
About Kevin Harrington
As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.
For more information on You Go Lean or You Go Healthy™, please visit www.YouGoHealthy.com
