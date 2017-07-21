 
CoolSculpting® Patient Education Seminar

Learn about CoolSculpting® and DualSculpting™, how it works and if it's right for you
 
 
CoolSculpting Patient Education Seminar
CoolSculpting Patient Education Seminar
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Allure Rejuvenation Center will be hosting an educational seminar on CoolSculpting® on Thursday, July 21, 2017, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Buon Vino wine bar in Walnut Creek. Join Physician Assistant and Founder of Allure, Sheri Golden who will walk through the treatment, how it works, the benefits and answer all your questions about CoolSculpting® and DualSculpting™. There will also be a live demo so that attendees can see how simple and easy this non-invasive procedure for eliminating stubborn fat really is.

Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served. As there is limited space, attendees must RSVP by going to http://allurerejuvenationcenter.com/coolsculpting-patient-education-seminar/

Allure will also be raffling off one CoolSculpting® treatment cycle for attendees.[1]

Date:   July 21, 2017

Time:   4:00 – 6:00 PM

Location: Buon Vino, 1545 Locust Street, Walnut Creek, California 94596


About Allure Rejuvenation Center

Allure is a boutique skin care organization serving the Bay Area. Sheri Golden, PA and the Medical Director, Wilson Tsai, MD, have created Allure Rejuvenation Center as a place where women and men can call upon to enhance their beauty in a relaxing, beautiful and professional environment. Bringing New York City experience and techniques to the West Coast, Sheri will work with you to rejuvenate and bring out your natural beauty. Allure is located within the renowned Marsha Tobias Salon at 1605 Locust St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596

[1] Only one person may be named the winner and the drawing will take place at the event. CoolSculpting® treatment cycle is not transferrable and cannot be redeemed for cash or exchange for any other products or services

Contact
Alex Arvanitidis
***@allurerc.com
End
Source:Allure Rejuvenation Cente
Email:***@allurerc.com Email Verified
Tags:Coolsculpting, DualSculpting, Medspa
Industry:Health
Location:Walnut Creek - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
