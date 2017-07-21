News By Tag
CoolSculpting® Patient Education Seminar
Learn about CoolSculpting® and DualSculpting™, how it works and if it's right for you
Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served. As there is limited space, attendees must RSVP by going to http://allurerejuvenationcenter.com/
Allure will also be raffling off one CoolSculpting®
Date: July 21, 2017
Time: 4:00 – 6:00 PM
Location: Buon Vino, 1545 Locust Street, Walnut Creek, California 94596
About Allure Rejuvenation Center
Allure is a boutique skin care organization serving the Bay Area. Sheri Golden, PA and the Medical Director, Wilson Tsai, MD, have created Allure Rejuvenation Center as a place where women and men can call upon to enhance their beauty in a relaxing, beautiful and professional environment. Bringing New York City experience and techniques to the West Coast, Sheri will work with you to rejuvenate and bring out your natural beauty. Allure is located within the renowned Marsha Tobias Salon at 1605 Locust St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596
[1] Only one person may be named the winner and the drawing will take place at the event. CoolSculpting®
Alex Arvanitidis
***@allurerc.com
