July 2017
Black Opal Books acquires Goswitz's historical Vietnam novel, The Dragon Soldier's Good Fortun

 
 
IRVING, Texas - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Black Opal Books acquires Robert Goswitz's historical Vietnam novel, The Dragon Soldier's Good Fortune!

An ancient king of Vietnam commanded his subjects to cover their arms and thighs with dragon tattoos. The accepted belief of the time was that the Dragon Spirit protected farmers against evil spirits in their rice paddies.

In 1971, Private Ed Lansky seeks protection from a different form of evil, Something to guide him through his year in country. Each time the war tries to kill him or burden him with guilt, the dragon appears, guarding and guiding him. A weight lifts from his soul as he discovers the power of the Dragon Spirit…

His Warrior Shield.

Although this is a work of fiction, much of what happens comes directly from Goswitz's personal accounts, making it ever so real in the mind's eye of the reader. Commendable writing of a turbulent time in American and Vietnam history. The Dragon Soldier's Good Fortune endorsements and reviews (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/authors/robert-goswitz/the-dragon-soldiers-good-fortune-endorsements-and-reviews)

Robert Goswitz was born and raised in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, graduated from Milton College, and holds an MA in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He was drafted into the US Army in March of 1971 and served in Vietnam from September of 1971 to August of 1972, receiving the Combat Infantry Badge and the Bronze Star for his service. After the military, Robert was a special education teacher from 1974 until his retirement in 2007.

As a proficient writer, Goswitz's novel excerpts have been published in O Dark Thirty Literary Magazine and The Military Writers Anthology for 2015. Another excerpt received Honorable Mention from the Tom Howard/John H. Reid Fiction/ Essay Contest sponsored by Winning Writers "One of the Writer's Digest 101 Best Websites for Writers." The Dragon Soldier's Good Fortune is his first novel. Robert Goswitz (http://www.lastmaninvietnam.com/)   Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TheLastManInVietnam) Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/) Published by Black Opal Books (https://blackopalbooks.com/)

Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@loiaconoliteraryagency.com
