GZA and Rose & Westra, a Division of GZA relocate to shared office in Grand Rapids

 
 
Grand Rapids Office
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- GZA, a leading geotechnical and environmental consulting firm and Rose & Westra, a Division of GZA have relocated to a shared office space at 601 Fifth Street NW, Suite 102 in Grand Rapids.

The new office, located in the historic Widdicomb Building, was selected to better serve the firms' growing clientele list.

The 3,100-square foot office houses a staff of 12; primary services offered to both public and private sector clients by GZA and Rose & Westra include Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Property Assessments; Environmental Process Design; Wastewater Management; Site Development/Redevelopment; Regulatory Compliance; and Environmental Investigation and Remediation.

"The new office expands both our size and technological ability to support our continued growth and creates a unified presence within the Western Michigan, Midwest and Great Lakes markets," said Mark Westra, Associate Principal of Rose & Westra.

About GZA

Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services.  GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 28 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
