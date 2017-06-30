News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
GZA and Rose & Westra, a Division of GZA relocate to shared office in Grand Rapids
The new office, located in the historic Widdicomb Building, was selected to better serve the firms' growing clientele list.
The 3,100-square foot office houses a staff of 12; primary services offered to both public and private sector clients by GZA and Rose & Westra include Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Property Assessments;
"The new office expands both our size and technological ability to support our continued growth and creates a unified presence within the Western Michigan, Midwest and Great Lakes markets," said Mark Westra, Associate Principal of Rose & Westra.
About GZA
Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 28 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse