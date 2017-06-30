Keith Lawson, II Reappointed to Florida Construction Industry Licensing Board by Gov. Rick Scott
"It's exciting to be reappointed to this board of extremely qualified professionals."
The Construction Industry Licensing Board is comprised of 18 members from 11 different trades around Florida. They are responsible for licensing and regulating the construction industry. The board meets monthly to consider applications for licensure, to review disciplinary cases, and to conduct informal hearings relating to licensure and discipline. The board engages in rulemaking to implement the provisions set forth in its statutes and conducts other general business, as necessary.
Keith Lawson Company, LLC was founded in 1980 by Keith Lawson, Sr. as "One Man and a Truck" with the intent to provide quality and dependable air conditioning, plumbing and commercial mechanical services at an affordable price. Keith Lawson, II oversees the day-to-day operations of the company. Keith Lawson Company has over 150 employees, and serves the Southeast with offices in Tallahassee, Panama City and Columbus, GA.
