KiD RicK releases new mixtape "Lost in Flight"

LOS ANGELES - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- About the mixtape Rapper/singer/songwriter KiD RicK is not afraid to bare his soul with his music. His new mixtape "Lost in Flight" mines some very personal experiences and turns them into music. A painful breakup with his girlfriend inspired most of the songs on "Lost in Flight". In addition to performing, Kid Rick also composed and produced tracks for "Lost in Flight" Additional composers include Lawrence and Wade is Legit. Additonal producers include Classixs Beats, Wade is Legit, Trellgotwings, Limitless Beats and Quan.
The standout single"Take My Soul" (https://soundcloud.com/kidrick3/take-my-soul-kid-rick), composed by Kid Rick, Sinned Franklin and Jon Von, produced by Wade is Legit, is a tribute to KiD RicK's best friend after the death of his friend's father. The song champions not selling out and staying true to yourself, and how KiD RicK's friend embodies these principles. The striking music video for the single is also available on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AhKfKORR-AY&t=1s), featuring an anguished KiD RicK truly conveying the range of emotions behind the music.
"People say I'm lucky but I say that I'm blessed" says KiD RicK of his musical success.
Both "Lost in Flight" and "Take My Soul" are currently available for listening on Spinrilla. KiD RicK is hard at work in the studio working on a new project, which will be announced in upcoming months.
About KiD RicK
KiD RicK is a rapper/singer/songwriter from Baton Rouge. Throughout a tumultuous childhood, including the incarceration of his father, KiD RicK used songwriting and rapping as a way to express his feelings. Faith is a driving force behind the creation of KiD RicK's music, and he now dedicates himself full time to developing his sound, an ambient and dark trap vibe. His latest project is a mixtape called "Lost in Flight" that draws heavily on KiD RicK's experiences with love and loss. In addition to his solo work, KiD RicK is also a member of the group H.U.R.T.