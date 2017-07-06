News By Tag
New Service Offered in Hampton Roads Region to Help Concerned Families of Older Drivers
Keeping Us Safe's "Beyond Driving with Dignity" professional certification program has been designed to equip Wheeler, Norris and other professionals throughout the United States with tools necessary to help older drivers and their families work through the complicated issue of age related diminished driving skills.
"Our mission has always been to help reduce traffic fatalities involving older drivers with age-related diminished driving skills" says Matt Gurwell, a retired Ohio State Trooper and founder of Keeping Us Safe. "We do so in a manner that allows the older adult to maintain his or her dignity, pride and independence as they transition from the driver's seat to the passenger seat" explains Gurwell.
Having received their certifications, Wheeler and Norris are now well-suited to provide older drivers and their families with a very specific program that will help them make decisions on how to keep the older driver safe. As the founders of Senior Driving Solutions, they will begin providing their services throughout the greater Hampton Roads region effective immediately.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports that between 2010 and 2015, 1170 of the 8651 (13.5%) fatal or serious injury traffic crashes in the Hampton Roads region involved older drivers. Gurwell, a retired Ohio State Trooper, says "Our programs have been designed to lower incidents of traffic fatalities and serious injury crashes involving older drivers throughout the United State states and more specifically, within the greater Hampton Roads region."
Certification in the Beyond Driving with Dignity program is designed to be a common-sense approach to facilitate (and often times mediate!) rational, pro-active driving-related solutions based on tangible facts and personal observations. The program is unique in that it allows the older driver to play an active role in the decision-making process as it relates to his or her driving future.
"The 'Beyond Driving with Dignity' program provides worried families with a solution to their concerns, offering new-relief to families worried about a loved-one's safe driving abilities as they relate to the natural aging process," explains Wheeler. "Keeping Us Safe's 'self-assessment program for older drivers' provides these families with the missing link between their desire to bring the driving issue to a peaceful resolution, and their ability to actually do so," she added.
Wheeler and Norris can be contacted at 757-621-2074 or byvisiting the Senior Driving Solutions website at www.seniordrivingsolutions.com.
The Certified "Beyond Driving with Dignity" Professional must meet established standards of professionalism to maintain their certification. For more information on the "Beyond Driving with Dignity" program please the Keeping Us Safe website at www.keepingussafe.org.
Media inquiries are asked to contact Keeping Us Safe at 877-907-8841.
Media Contact
Matt Gurwell
Founder, Keeping Us Safe
8779078841
***@keepingussafe.org
