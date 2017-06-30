News By Tag
Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr., Honors Sport Legends
The 46h Annual International Convention: Annual "Life Beyond The Playing Field" Sports Awards Banquet & Book Signing Event Showcase Athlete Authors
This year's honorees include Bernard King – NBA Hall of Famer, Leigh Steinberg – Legendary Sports Agent and Philanthropist Steinberg Sports, Adrienne Lawrence - ESPN Anchor & Legal Analyst, Dr. Richard Lapchick - Director of The Institute for Diversity & Ethics in Sports and Dr. Lloyd Walton - Former Marquette Star, NBA Player, NBA Player Development Advisor.
Prior to the Awards presentation, there will be a special Book Signing featuring celebrity athlete authors: Wes Chamberlain – Former MLB Player; Kandi Conda – Former Women's Basketball Owner (WBCBL), Player Consultant; Pasha Cook – Former College Basketball Player, Branding Coach; Tony Covington – From NFL Player; Johnathan Holifield – Former NFL Player. Our Mistress of Ceremonies is Award-Winning Actress and NY Times Best Seller, Victoria Rowell and musical performance by Kai Alexander, Fox TV's hit series "EMPIRE".
The awards will be presented at Thursday, July 13, 2017 in conjunction with the 46th Annual Rainbow PUSH Coalition and Citizen Education Fund International Conference. This Year's Banquet will be held at the Chicago Hilton & Towers, 720 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605. VIP Book Signing Reception at 5:00PM, Sports Banquet and Awards program will begin at 6:00PM.
Known to many in the athletic world as "The Players' Pastor" and the National Sports Director for Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, serving as liaison to the sports industry, organizing sports workshops and training events, and facilitating partnership engagements with the NCAA, NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball, Dr. Joseph Bryant, Jr. will serve as Roundtable Moderator.
As part of our Awards program includes a special roundtable on SPORTS, SOCIETY & SOCIAL CHANGE: The Impact & Influence of Life Beyond the Playing Field. During this forum, we will discuss the changes and challenges from within the sports world, as well as the role of former and current athletes who have utilized their platforms to address issues of social injustice within the society as a whole. The Panelists' career journey, firsthand experiences and expertise will provide unique insights as we engage this dialogue, and discuss best practices and solutions that will allow the sports industry to have a positive effect on this and future generations.
"Rainbow PUSH Coalition is committed to developing as well as recognizing the pipeline of diverse professionals within the sports industry through our programs, initiatives and events," said Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr., "We are thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of this distinguished group of leaders that are making innovative, creative and strategic business contributions while exemplifying RPC's mission to advance diversity and inclusion within the sports industry."
For more information regarding the 46th Annual Rainbow PUSH Coalition and Citizen Education Fund International Conference and the Rainbow PUSH Sports Banquet Awards including questions pertaining to event sponsorship and ticket/table purchases, contact 773-FREEDOM (373-3366) Online registration can be accessed at http://www.rainbowpush.org.
About Rainbow PUSH Coalition
The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international membership organization fighting for social change. It was formed in December 1996, through the merging of two organizations previously founded by Jackson, Sr., Sr.--People United to Serve Humanity (1971) and the Rainbow Coalition (1984). With headquarters in Chicago and offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and Oakland, PUSH work to make the American Dream a reality for all our citizens and advocate for peace and justice around the world. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of all people by serving as a voice for the voiceless. Its efforts are focused on protecting, defending, and gaining civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields, and promoting peace and justice around the world.
As a civil rights leader, Jackson, Sr., says, a fight is a fight no matter what you are fighting for. Ideals such as dignity, freedom and equality unfortunately come with a price. "When we fight we gain friends and build coalition as we continue to carry the torch of freedom and justice and pass it on."
Sheila Gilmore
***@gmail.com
