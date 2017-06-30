ITSENCLOSURES Introduces the Dual Screen IceStation TITAN Hammerhead Computer Enclosure

The NEMA 12 IceStation TITAN Hammerhead dual monitor PC enclosure protects electronics against dust, dirt, grease, splashing fluids, & harsh contaminants.

-- For over three decades, ITSENCLOSURES (Integration Technology Systems) has been engineering and fabricating the most heavy-duty computer enclosures on the market. ITSENCLOSURES continues to add to the popularwith the introduction of the 'Hammerhead' – the new dual monitor NEMA 12 freestanding computer enclosure. The 'Hammerhead' protects against dust, dirt, grease, and splashing fluids.With the ability to store two 27" widescreen monitors side by side, the TITAN 'Hammerhead's' () enclosure body is constructed out of 14-gauge welded steel and 12-gauge door thickness, and stands 61" high x 54" wide (bottom portion is 29.5" wide) x 27" deep. The enclosure finish is a polyester powder paint available in blue, gray, or any custom RAL color.The 49" wide x 13.45" high viewing window is hinged at the bottom and easily folds down to accept two (up to 27-inch) 16x9 wide screen monitors in landscape orientation. Adjustable, VESA mounts are included for easy installation. The displays can also be placed on the flat surface - below the mount - utilizing OEM stands. A removable rear plate (15" high x 29.5" wide) makes it easy to quickly install the suitable monitors. Customers have a choice between a tempered safety glass or a polycarbonate viewing window.The enclosure doors feature lift and turn style key lockable latches and dual durometer EPDM gasket for additional protection against a harsh environment. The lower rear door measures 30.65" high and is ideal for accessing the back of electronics stored in the enclosure. The bottom half of the TITAN provides plenty of space to house a computer, printer, UPS, power supply, and additional important electronics. An adjustable, vented shelf, attached to uni-strut, is also included for placement of electronics."ITSENCLOSURES is excited to, once again, introduce another product to the TITAN family of pc enclosures,"said JT Spangler, President of ITSENCLOSURES. "Customer feedback warranted the 'Hammerhead' product, as manufacturers and system integrators sought a cabinet with the ability to house two monitors within one enclosure. The 'Hammerhead"creates a revolutionary workspace for factory and industrial settings. We are excited to see this product on manufacturing floors across the globe. Every product sold is designed and manufactured with a commitment to quality and satisfaction."A sloped work surface, with raised ledge, provides a useful area for important documents, file folders, and writing utensils. Beneath the work surface is a retractable keyboard/mouse drawer. The drawer is lockable and the front folds down to provide an ergonomic wrist rest. When completely extended, the drawer measures 22.7" wide x 9" deep x 3.5" high.Swivel casters are a standard feature. When the enclosure is in its desired location, the front casters lock into place with a foot brake. For areas that require a stationary workstation, bolt down legs can be installed on the enclosure.Various thermal management options are available for the TITAN 'Hammerhead,' including a filtered fan system, air conditioners (ranging in size from 2,000 – 6,000 BTU), heat exchanger, and vortex cooling unit. If additional airflow is required between the two halves of the 'Hammerhead,' a recirculating fan can be installed in a pre-cut hole below the monitors.Customize the NEMA 12 enclosure with numerous accessories, including sliding shelf brackets for the vented shelf, waterproof USB connectors for scanning devices, hinged priter door for a barcode printer, 19" wide adjustable rack mount rails, 6 outlet surge protector, 10-foot power cord, and industrial keyboards or hula points.Always proudly 'Made in the USA,' ITSENCLOSURES ships every product completely assembled and ready to use upon delivery at the plant or manufacturing facility!Located 36 miles southeast of Pittsburgh in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania,designs and builds the toughest computer enclosures on the market. NEMA rated PC enclosures are ideal for any environment where dust, dirt and exposure to liquids or corrosives are present.' line of computer enclosures, printer enclosures, server enclosures, and LCD enclosures protect a company's investment and maximize the lifetime of the electronics protected.' products are always 'Made in the USA' and allow companies to safely use any computer or monitor in the harshest operating environments.has been helping companies protect technology investments and realize the maximum life cycle of their equipment since its founding in 1985.Four reasons to choose: quality, delivery, service, and price.