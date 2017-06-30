 
Comfort Life Announces the Best Places to Retire in Alberta

Comfort Life releases a list of best places to retire in Alberta, unique from other sources in that it offers personal anecdotes and interviews with actual retirees within those towns and cities.
 
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Comfort Life has just released a list of the best places to retire in Alberta. This is part of a series highlighting some of the best towns and cities Canadians might choose to settle in, if they have recently emptied the nest, or are looking for something different.

"As our brand indicates, Comfort Life is all about helping Canadians find comfortable living," says editor of Comfortlife.ca, Jim Huinink. "By presenting a unique take on best places to retire in Alberta, as well as other provinces, we provide Canadians 50 and over, as well as their families, another resource to help them make this important life decision. A key difference with our list is that we offer personal anecdotes from interviews with retirees who have moved ahead of you."

Other sources, consulted in preparation of the list, usually focus on statistical evidence only. "Data such as crime rates and housing prices are important, of course, but basing your decision entirely from statistics has its limitations. We think we offer a personal touch as part of an 'algorithm' in creating a final list."

See the list to find out the placement of your town or city of choice: http://www.comfortlife.ca/best-places-to-retire-alberta.php
