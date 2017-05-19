 
Environmental Lawyer arrested. held without bail after filings against Black Creek Capital

RUN FOR FREEDOM: FREE POLITICAL PRISONERS, Attorney John Moreno & Joella Corado at Colorado State University, Lory Student Center. June 8.
 
 
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Denver, Colorado & Todos Santos, BCS, MX -  Environmental and Human Rights attorney, John Moreno, filed a series of federal, state and local lawsuits against Denver, Colorado-based Black Creek Capital's mega resort development, Tres Santos, February 28th, 2017. On Friday, May 19th, Mr. Moreno was arrested on fraudulent charges and is presently held without bail.

Forensic Investigator, Humberto Franco Merlos, proved Mr. Moreno's signatures forged, the State Seal broken in photocopies, and the charges fraudulent based on the forged the documents. On May 25th, Judge Rosalía Cota Domínguez, while acknowledging that the evidence had been forged, nevertheless ruled there was probable cause to proceed against the accused. Judge Domingues refuses the request for bail, which is unprecedented for an old closed real estate case.

Political and business leaders of both Mexico and USA see the case as a blatant expression of Colorado corporate corruption and anti-Paris Agreement sentiment, tainting the BCS legal system, pointing out that the arrest warrants had been falsified in a manner called "comically obvious".

Attorney for Moreno, Rubio Ruiz, immediately filed for a federal judge to overturn the state judge's decision and charges are brought against the State Attorney General Erasmo Palemon Alamilla, citing his complicity in the case. Commenting on the chilling effect of such corruption, Forensic Investigator Humberto Franco Merlos asked, "If the Procurador forged documents to arrest Moreno, what will happen when someone we love, or we ourselves are arrested based on fabricated evidence?"

Event: Run For Political Freedom: day 48 of the illegal detention of environmental and human rights lawyer, John Moreno, and Joella Corado who are being illegally detained without bail.  https://www.facebook.com/events/286577608470481/permalink...
Place: Colorado State University, Lory Student Center

Date and Time:  Saturday, July 8th, 2017. 9AM

Fact Links:

Denver, Colorado, Black Creek Capital conflict and Colorado State University involvement: http://truthsantos.org/csu/

Contact
Micaela Ironshell-dominguez
***@gmail.com
End
