Environmental Lawyer arrested. held without bail after filings against Black Creek Capital

RUN FOR FREEDOM: FREE POLITICAL PRISONERS, Attorney John Moreno & Joella Corado at Colorado State University, Lory Student Center. June 8.

Denver, Colorado & Todos Santos, BCS, MX - Environmental and Human Rights attorney, John Moreno, filed a series of federal, state and local lawsuits against Denver, Colorado-based Black Creek Capital's mega resort development, Tres Santos, February 28, 2017. On Friday, May 19, Mr. Moreno was arrested on fraudulent charges and is presently held without bail. On May 25, Judge Rosalía Cota Domínguez ruled there was probable cause to proceed against the accused. Judge Domingues refuses the request for bail, which is unprecedented for an old closed real estate case. Attorney for Moreno, Rubio Ruiz, immediately filed for a federal judge to overturn the state judge's decision. Run For Political Freedom: day 48 of the illegal detention of environmental and human rights lawyer, John Moreno, and Joella Corado who are being illegally detained without bail. Colorado State University, Lory Student Center Saturday, July 8, 2017. 9AM Denver, Colorado, Black Creek Capital conflict and Colorado State University involvement: