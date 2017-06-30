 
News By Tag
* Lake Geneva
* Restaurant News
* Tripadvisor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fontana
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30


240° West Awarded Certificate of Excellence

Keynote restaurant at The Abbey Resort recognized by TripAdvisor for consistently excellent guest reviews
 
 
240 West
240 West
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lake Geneva
* Restaurant News
* Tripadvisor

Industry:
* Tourism

Location:
* Fontana - Wisconsin - US

FONTANA, Wis. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- TripAdvisor.com, the word's largest travel site, has recognized The Abbey Resort's signature restaurant 240° West with a 2017 Certificate of Excellence based on its receipt of consistently positive guest reviews. Award winners such as 240° West are designated based on the quality, quantity and timeliness of reviews submitted by real travelers through TripAdvisor.com over a 12-month period.  According to TripAdvisor.com, establishments earning the Certificate of Excellence are located all over the world and have continually delivered superior customer experiences.

"This recognition helps travelers identify and book properties that regularly deliver great service," said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing. "TripAdvisor is proud to play this integral role in helping travelers feel more confident in their booking decisions."

240° West takes pride in providing this excellence in customer service. Providing a personalized dining experience in a polished yet casual atmosphere, 240° West is set among beautiful panoramic harbor views of Geneva Lake and features a contemporary, Midwestern vibe with menu options ranging from shareable small plates packed with flavor to expected entrees served with a twist. At 240° West, diners of all kinds will find something to satisfy their appetites and delight their taste buds.

Among others, favorite dishes featured on the menu this summer at 240° West include a grilled peach and arugula salad; sweet summer corn and crab bisque; pan seared walleye served with roasted carrot cous cous and an heirloom tomato emulsion and; house-made sun-dried tomato fettuccine with a spinach alfredo sauce finished with grana padano.

240° West, located at 269 Fontana Boulevard, Fontana, Wisconsin inside The Abbey Resort, is open seven days a week for breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. and for dinner beginning at 5:00 p.m. For more information about 240° West, menu details or to reserve a table, please visit www.theabbeyresort.com/dining/lake-geneva-restaurants.aspx or call 1-800-709-1323.

About 240° West: Located on the shores of Geneva Lake, 240° West is the perfect place to enjoy a personalized dining experience in a polished, yet casual atmosphere. The menu at 240° West ranges from small plates packed with flavor, to expected, traditional entrees served in a contemporary manner, ensuring diners of all kinds find something to satisfy their appetite and delight their taste buds.

About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa: As the only full-service resort located directly on the shores of Geneva Lake, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa caters to guests ranging from families and couples to weddings and corporate groups. Continuing in its commitment to constant improvement, the resort recently completed major property renovations upward of $50 million, including updates made to guest rooms; restaurants, bars and coffee shop; meeting and banquet facilities; Avani Spa; common and lounge areas including the entryway and lobby; the exterior and A-frame, and; outdoor pool amenities. Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses, a wide range of outdoor activities and the on-site 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa.

The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com, join Abbey Resort and Avani Spa on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/abbeyresort or follow @AbbeyResort on Twitter www.Twitter.com/abbeyresort.

About TripAdvisor: TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With more than 500 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide -- over 7 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 390 million average unique monthly visitors,** all looking to get the most out of every trip.  TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better. TripAdvisor, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages and operates websites under 22 other travel media brands.

*Source: comScore Media Metrix for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, December 2016
**Source: TripAdvisor log files, Q1 2017

SOURCE TripAdvisor
End
Source:The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa
Email:***@prowesspublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Lake Geneva, Restaurant News, Tripadvisor
Industry:Tourism
Location:Fontana - Wisconsin - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Prowess Public Relations, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share