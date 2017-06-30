News By Tag
240° West Awarded Certificate of Excellence
Keynote restaurant at The Abbey Resort recognized by TripAdvisor for consistently excellent guest reviews
"This recognition helps travelers identify and book properties that regularly deliver great service," said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing. "TripAdvisor is proud to play this integral role in helping travelers feel more confident in their booking decisions."
240° West takes pride in providing this excellence in customer service. Providing a personalized dining experience in a polished yet casual atmosphere, 240° West is set among beautiful panoramic harbor views of Geneva Lake and features a contemporary, Midwestern vibe with menu options ranging from shareable small plates packed with flavor to expected entrees served with a twist. At 240° West, diners of all kinds will find something to satisfy their appetites and delight their taste buds.
Among others, favorite dishes featured on the menu this summer at 240° West include a grilled peach and arugula salad; sweet summer corn and crab bisque; pan seared walleye served with roasted carrot cous cous and an heirloom tomato emulsion and; house-made sun-dried tomato fettuccine with a spinach alfredo sauce finished with grana padano.
240° West, located at 269 Fontana Boulevard, Fontana, Wisconsin inside The Abbey Resort, is open seven days a week for breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. and for dinner beginning at 5:00 p.m. For more information about 240° West, menu details or to reserve a table, please visit www.theabbeyresort.com/
About 240° West: Located on the shores of Geneva Lake, 240° West is the perfect place to enjoy a personalized dining experience in a polished, yet casual atmosphere. The menu at 240° West ranges from small plates packed with flavor, to expected, traditional entrees served in a contemporary manner, ensuring diners of all kinds find something to satisfy their appetite and delight their taste buds.
About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa: As the only full-service resort located directly on the shores of Geneva Lake, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa caters to guests ranging from families and couples to weddings and corporate groups. Continuing in its commitment to constant improvement, the resort recently completed major property renovations upward of $50 million, including updates made to guest rooms; restaurants, bars and coffee shop; meeting and banquet facilities; Avani Spa; common and lounge areas including the entryway and lobby; the exterior and A-frame, and; outdoor pool amenities. Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses, a wide range of outdoor activities and the on-site 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa.
The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com, join Abbey Resort and Avani Spa on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
