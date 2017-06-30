News By Tag
Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) presents High-Powered B2B Digital Marketing
National speaker, Lori Highby of Keystone Click, shares secrets of digital marketing
National speaker, Lori Highby, is president of Keystone Click, a Milwaukee digital marketing firm. She'll share ideas and secrets of using social media to build your brand and generate leads. How business, and particularly manufacturing, can use social media and digital marketing to build brand awareness and generate leads.
Steve Kohlmann, Executive Director of IBAW, said, "Lori will share the insights and tactical strategies her agency executes for their clients. Takeaways will include how to source content your target customers want and will engage with, understanding how the B2B buying process has evolved in the digital space, and how you can be part of that process." To register for the July 21st program, go to www.IBAW.com.
Lori Highby said, "I'm excited to be presenting to IBAW on July 21st because there are so many great opportunities to market your business online, and today it seems more overwhelming than beneficial. My goal is to help clear the air on the benefits of digital marketing and help business owners and leaders feel less stressed and more empowered to continue growing by using the web."
IBAW's mission is to advance business prosperity through insightful programming, executive networking, & member-driven public policy and advocacy. Membership encompasses service, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, technology, financial, consulting & others. A statewide, non-profit association, IBAW members and sponsors employ thousands of Wisconsin workers.
Since 1973, the Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) was formed for small business owners to engage in conversation relating to legislation which impacts the bottom-line costs of businesses throughout the state of Wisconsin. IBAW is a venue for high level CEOs, CFOs, COOs, other upper management and entrepreneurs to network, exchange business ideas, and become educated and involved on issues which impact their business.
For additional information, contact Steve Kohlmann, IBAW Executive Director, via email at IBAWOffice@gmail.com
Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
