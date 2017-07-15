 
News By Tag
* Fashion
* Hair
* Media
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Columbia
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30


5th Annual Summer Breeze "A Night on Broadway"

 
 
SUMMER BREEZE COMBO FLYER 7-6-2017
SUMMER BREEZE COMBO FLYER 7-6-2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fashion
Hair
Media

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Columbia - South Carolina - US

COLUMBIA, S.C. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- 5th Annual Summer Breeze "A Night on Broadway"

Paramount Promotions and Chapman Foundation partnered with Sheen magazine (in addition to local and national radio stations) to present "The 5th Annual Summer Breeze 2017" Saturday, July 15th at 7:00pm (children's edition starts at 1:00pm).  This highly anticipated event features top:   fashion designers, hair stylist, makeup artist, local/national talent and entertainment.  "A Night on Broadway" is a production of industry influencers and professionals displaying their talents and styles. Witness the elite of hair and fashion as they bring New York's Broadway to the Carolinas. Past attendees has been:  celebrities, fashion insiders, entertainment tastemakers, socialites, government representatives and more. This event was created (and remains) dedicated to strengthening unity in the community by presenting hair, fashion and "Top Shelve" talented individuals.  2017 sponsors are:  Sheen Magazine, Nairobi Hair Products, Cricket Wireless, Hot 103.9, The Big DM 101FM, Q93 Hits, and more.  For more information:  mktg@sheenmagazine.com or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-summer-breeze-a-n....

The Chapman Foundation

The Chapman Foundation was founded in 1999 by Mrs. Kimberly Chapman.  It was created to:  provide scholarships to high school students, deliver school supplies and toys to the less fortunate, and much more. The Foundation donates (a minimum of) $250,000 annually, to children in the "Southern Regions" as well as abroad.

Paramount Promotions

Paramount Promotions is a national Marketing and Promotional company with a track record of successful outcomes.

When: Saturday-July 15, 2017.

Where:  Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia-South Carolina, 29201.

Time:  1:00pm—Until.

# # #

CONTACT INFORMATION

Darren Martin—Executive Director

Chapman Foundation

Facebook:  Darren Love Martin

Instagram:  @iam_luv

Kimberly Chapman—Founder

Chapman Foundation

Instagram:  @thatskimchapman

Jackie Bush—Publicist

Chapman Foundation

pr@sheenmagazine.com

Instagram/Twitter:  @gjjpr_

213.924.9204
End
Source:Chapman Foundation
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Phone:2139249204
Tags:Fashion, Hair, Media
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Columbia - South Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
G. J. & J.~A Public Relations Company PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share