5th Annual Summer Breeze "A Night on Broadway"
Paramount Promotions and Chapman Foundation partnered with Sheen magazine (in addition to local and national radio stations) to present "The 5th Annual Summer Breeze 2017" Saturday, July 15th at 7:00pm (children's edition starts at 1:00pm). This highly anticipated event features top: fashion designers, hair stylist, makeup artist, local/national talent and entertainment. "A Night on Broadway" is a production of industry influencers and professionals displaying their talents and styles. Witness the elite of hair and fashion as they bring New York's Broadway to the Carolinas. Past attendees has been: celebrities, fashion insiders, entertainment tastemakers, socialites, government representatives and more. This event was created (and remains) dedicated to strengthening unity in the community by presenting hair, fashion and "Top Shelve" talented individuals. 2017 sponsors are: Sheen Magazine, Nairobi Hair Products, Cricket Wireless, Hot 103.9, The Big DM 101FM, Q93 Hits, and more. For more information:
The Chapman Foundation
The Chapman Foundation was founded in 1999 by Mrs. Kimberly Chapman. It was created to: provide scholarships to high school students, deliver school supplies and toys to the less fortunate, and much more. The Foundation donates (a minimum of) $250,000 annually, to children in the "Southern Regions" as well as abroad.
Paramount Promotions
Paramount Promotions is a national Marketing and Promotional company with a track record of successful outcomes.
When: Saturday-July 15, 2017.
Where: Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia-South Carolina, 29201.
Time: 1:00pm—
# # #
CONTACT INFORMATION
Darren Martin—Executive Director
Chapman Foundation
Facebook: Darren Love Martin
Instagram: @iam_luv
Kimberly Chapman—Founder
Chapman Foundation
Instagram: @thatskimchapman
Jackie Bush—Publicist
Chapman Foundation
pr@sheenmagazine.com
Instagram/Twitter:
213.924.9204
