July 2017
First Album, First Tour! Solace Sovay Makes A Stop In Phillie

Richmond, VA, band, Solace Sovay, makes a stop in Philadelphia, PA, on their tour in support of their first full-length album.
 
PHILADELPHIA - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Solace Sovay began their tour in support of their first album and featured full length record, "It doesn't matter what it is, just what it seems <3", in their hometown of Richmond, VA, on July 3rd, followed by a show at the Black Bear Tavern in Deep Creek, MD, on July 5th.

Thursday, July 6, at 6PM, Solace Sovay will be performing at The Fire, 412 W. Grand Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123. (Faces of Society will be opening for Solace Sovay)

About Solace Savoy:

Solace (comfort) Sovay is an indie rock band from Richmond, VA.  Solace Sovay, started out as a garage band with a mutual passion for music more than 10 years ago.  Solace Sovay is not a cover band.  Playing and writing all their own music, their talent runs deep.

David Loving - Writer, Guitar, Piano, Vocals

Linda Loving - Bass

James Loving - Drums

"It doesn't matter what it is, just what it seems <3" will be digitally released and available on iTunes, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Spotify, etc. in the coming weeks.

www.solacesovay.com | www.facebook.com/solacesovay | www.twitter.com/solacesovay | www.youtube.com/user/SolaceSovayTV

Jill Morgan-Meek
Source:Solace Sovay
Email:***@yourbigthinkers.com
#solacesovay, Phillie, NewAlbum
Music
Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Events
Page Updated Last on: Jul 06, 2017
