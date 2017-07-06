News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
First Album, First Tour! Solace Sovay Makes A Stop In Phillie
Richmond, VA, band, Solace Sovay, makes a stop in Philadelphia, PA, on their tour in support of their first full-length album.
Thursday, July 6, at 6PM, Solace Sovay will be performing at The Fire, 412 W. Grand Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123. (Faces of Society will be opening for Solace Sovay)
About Solace Savoy:
Solace (comfort) Sovay is an indie rock band from Richmond, VA. Solace Sovay, started out as a garage band with a mutual passion for music more than 10 years ago. Solace Sovay is not a cover band. Playing and writing all their own music, their talent runs deep.
David Loving - Writer, Guitar, Piano, Vocals
Linda Loving - Bass
James Loving - Drums
"It doesn't matter what it is, just what it seems <3" will be digitally released and available on iTunes, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Spotify, etc. in the coming weeks.
###
www.solacesovay.com | www.facebook.com/
Contact
Jill Morgan-Meek
***@yourbigthinkers.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 06, 2017