First Album, First Tour! Solace Sovay Makes A Stop In Phillie

Richmond, VA, band, Solace Sovay, makes a stop in Philadelphia, PA, on their tour in support of their first full-length album.

--began their tour in support of their first album and featured full length record, "It doesn't matter what it is, just what it seems <3", in their hometown of Richmond, VA, on July 3, followed by a show at the Black Bear Tavern in Deep Creek, MD, on July 5Thursday, July 6, at 6PM,will be performing at(Faces of Society will be opening for Solace Sovay)Solace (comfort) Sovay is an indie rock band from Richmond, VA., started out as a garage band with a mutual passion for music more than 10 years ago. Solace Sovay is not a cover band. Playing and writing all their own music, their talent runs deep."It doesn't matter what it is, just what it seems <3" will be digitally released and available on iTunes, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Spotify, etc. in the coming weeks.### www.solacesovay.com | www.facebook.com/solacesovay | www.twitter.com/solacesovay | www.youtube.com/user/SolaceSovayTV