Tuvizo Offers Introductory Sale for Microfiber Beach Towels
Their newest product geared this summer season is on an introductory 70% off discount for a very limited time and exclusive for VIP members
"This is one of the many perks that our newsletter subscribers get and they will continue getting these types of deep discounts for all the new products still in the pipeline. We did this for all previously released products aside from an early peek. If you want in, it's so easy. Get your phone or do it on your computer, email us 'I WANT IN' including your name and send it to vip@tuvizo.com. I promise you we won't annoy you with needless emails. We only send out emails occasionally and when absolutely necessary," says Abi Tunstall, owner of Tuvizo.
The towels come in five color variants in bright green, pink, blue, purple and gray. It's made of 80% polyester and 20% polyamide and comes in one size 180x80cm or 71x31". It weighs just 288 grams so it won't feel bulky when packed for long trips. The towels can be washed with cool water.
The other current promo which is exclusive only for Amazon members still stand for all bulk orders of up to 3 or 5 items. When simultaneously ordered, it lets anyone earn a discount of up to 5 and 7%. It only works upon checkout and terms and conditions apply.
About Tuvizo
Tuvizo is a newly emerging family run company specialising in high visibility clothing primarily designed for use in outdoor fitness and leisure pursuits. The company believes safety combined with user friendly design and functionality is paramount. Tuvizo's newest product is a waterproof drybag and a microfiber beach towel. It's Reflective vests provide high visibility day & night for running, cycling, walking or any other outdoor activity. This easily adjustable lightweight elastic harness gives a versatile comfortable fit over sports gear or outdoor clothing.
