 
News By Tag
* Amazon
* Microfiber
* Beach Towels
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Deals
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30

Tuvizo Offers Introductory Sale for Microfiber Beach Towels

Their newest product geared this summer season is on an introductory 70% off discount for a very limited time and exclusive for VIP members
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Amazon
* Microfiber
* Beach Towels

Industry:
* Deals

Location:
* Sarasota - Florida - US

Subject:
* Deals

SARASOTA, Fla. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Tuvizo's newest addition to their outdoor products, a microfiber beach towel retailing at an introductory price of $39.99, slashed to $19.99 has been made available for 70% more off the quoted price. The promotion is only available to VIP program members subscribed to their newsletter.

"This is one of the many perks that our newsletter subscribers get and they will continue getting these types of deep discounts for all the new products still in the pipeline. We did this for all previously released products aside from an early peek. If you want in, it's so easy. Get your phone or do it on your computer, email us 'I WANT IN' including your name and send it to vip@tuvizo.com. I promise you we won't annoy you with needless emails. We only send out emails occasionally and when absolutely necessary," says Abi Tunstall, owner of Tuvizo.

The towels come in five color variants in bright green, pink, blue, purple and gray. It's made of 80% polyester and 20% polyamide and comes in one size 180x80cm or 71x31". It weighs just 288 grams so it won't feel bulky when packed for long trips. The towels can be washed with cool water.

The other current promo which is exclusive only for Amazon members still stand for all bulk orders of up to 3 or 5 items. When simultaneously ordered, it lets anyone earn a discount of up to 5 and 7%. It only works upon checkout and terms and conditions apply.

About Tuvizo

Tuvizo is a newly emerging family run company specialising in high visibility clothing primarily designed for use in outdoor fitness and leisure pursuits. The company believes safety combined with user friendly design and functionality is paramount. Tuvizo's newest product is a waterproof drybag and a microfiber beach towel. It's Reflective vests provide high visibility day & night for running, cycling, walking or any other outdoor activity. This easily adjustable lightweight elastic harness gives a versatile comfortable fit over sports gear or outdoor clothing.

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=me%3DA2RATM27...

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=me%3DA2RATM27OVE4QH&field-keywords=microfiber+beach+towel

Media Contact
Jo Parkes
+27218139079
***@tuvizo.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tuvizo.com
Posted By:***@tuvizo.com Email Verified
Tags:Amazon, Microfiber, Beach Towels
Industry:Deals
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tuvizo News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share