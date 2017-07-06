 
To Be A Black Woman- World Premier

"In the back of every classroom there's a girl with a closed mouth and eyes wide and round that absorb every corner of the universe..."
 
 
LONG BEACH, Calif. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- WeWrite! Book Club  presents...To Be A Black Woman- A Play in Five  Acts

N. Ayana Canada's et.al :'To Be A Black Woman' Stage Play

Donna Carroll directs: August 5th  through September 2, 2017

(Leimert Park, CA)  We Write!Book Club, under the leadership of Homeland Cultural Center of Long Beach, presents Nneka Ayana Canada's et.al. 'To Be A Black Woman'  directed by Donna Carroll (iEvolve Theater Group). Show dates are as follows: August 5th,12th,19th & 26th 2017 at the Manazar Gamboa Community Theater located at 1323 E. Gundry Ave Long Beach, CA 90813. The Los Angeles Premier of TBABW will be presented at the Hot and Cool Cafe, located at 4331 Degnan Blvd, Leimert Park, CA 90008 on September 2, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

'To Be a Black Woman' Stage play stars Darnell Gibson (Leroy); Shannon (Faith); Enjunaya (Poison); Morgan Chancelien (Big Mike); Jasmine Scott (Rebel); Mike Malcolm (NE Money); Rori Meticalfe (Gypsie), Marquis Moore (Bebo); Alexia Mingo-Smith (Fyah), Paul Hopkins (Ouch); Kenosha Gathers (Rudegal); Tiffany Smith (Synergy),  Emily Irizaary (Goldie); Brandon Avery ( Pedro); Zavier Wayne (Orbit); R.K. Israel Tamang (Mr. Chow); Valerie Thierry;(Grandma); Dallas Clay (Preacher); Toa Van Sheats (Juno) Dorrette Young (Queen); and Tracy Glaze (Honey).

An Instant Classic

Set in downtown Long Beach,California 'To Be A Black Woman' Stage Play is the  drama that chronical the lives of several black women in the community. This  is an American story that speaks to the hearts of all women and men regardless of race or sex, yet in still, TBABW holds true to the unique perspective of life seen through the eyes of a black woman.Young girls  grow up together conquer the challenges  of everyday life in a world where uncertainty is the only certain thing.

Inspiration for 'To Be a Black Woman'

'To Be A Black Woman' the Stage Play was inspired  by the real writers of the book "What Black Women Really Think"(2012) written by Nneka Canadat,et. al., journaling of 15 black women from across the diaspora  who came together in Decemeber of  2011 to write a series of commentaries on  lifestyle choices and situations that acutely affect the black woman today.

Three years later after the release of 'WBWRT', on December 31, 2014, 'To Be A Black Woman' Stage Play  was written by Mrs.Nneka Ayana Canada to give life to the women on the pages of the book, 'WBWRT'. WBWRT co-authors,  Jala Curtis, Tracy Glaze,Shelia Jackson,Oya Kali,Wakesha Mc Gauley,Sasha Rohan,DeAngela Sanders & Lacresha Thomas agreed to allow their words to be shared in this live perfomance.

Professor of Sociology at Long Beach City College, Nathaniel Horn,reviewed the book 'What Balck Women Really Think' ..."With regards to your book, it is a very interesting concept..."

Keeping the arts alive in Long Beach is  rewarding work and this summer is the season.The Manazar Gamboa Community Theater of Long Beach, is proud to  add 'To Be A Black Woman' Stage Play  to the pantheon of original  productions performed on that stage. WWBC is  excited to present 'To Be A Black Woman' for the first time to the public on August 5, 2017 AT 6:00 P.M.

Tickets $25; ticket packages range from $65 - $150. Order by phone at (562) 294-0747, M-F 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or order online at http://www.tobeablackwoman.com.

About 'To Be a Black Woman' Stage Group

The 'To Be A Black Woman' Stage Play Group consists of well known actors, directors, designers and writers  drawn from the nation's top training programs to form a unique company that produces a vibrant summer of work in the historic Manazar Gamboa Theater.  Dedicated to the next generation of theater artists, the development of new work, first rate productions of modern and contemporary classics, this "full service" company provides the ultimate summer production of 2017.

Page Updated Last on: Jul 06, 2017
