News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
To Be A Black Woman- World Premier
"In the back of every classroom there's a girl with a closed mouth and eyes wide and round that absorb every corner of the universe..."
N. Ayana Canada's et.al :'To Be A Black Woman' Stage Play
Donna Carroll directs: August 5th through September 2, 2017
(Leimert Park, CA) We Write!Book Club, under the leadership of Homeland Cultural Center of Long Beach, presents Nneka Ayana Canada's et.al. 'To Be A Black Woman' directed by Donna Carroll (iEvolve Theater Group). Show dates are as follows: August 5th,12th,19th & 26th 2017 at the Manazar Gamboa Community Theater located at 1323 E. Gundry Ave Long Beach, CA 90813. The Los Angeles Premier of TBABW will be presented at the Hot and Cool Cafe, located at 4331 Degnan Blvd, Leimert Park, CA 90008 on September 2, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.
'To Be a Black Woman' Stage play stars Darnell Gibson (Leroy); Shannon (Faith); Enjunaya (Poison); Morgan Chancelien (Big Mike); Jasmine Scott (Rebel); Mike Malcolm (NE Money); Rori Meticalfe (Gypsie), Marquis Moore (Bebo); Alexia Mingo-Smith (Fyah), Paul Hopkins (Ouch); Kenosha Gathers (Rudegal); Tiffany Smith (Synergy), Emily Irizaary (Goldie); Brandon Avery ( Pedro); Zavier Wayne (Orbit); R.K. Israel Tamang (Mr. Chow); Valerie Thierry;(Grandma);
An Instant Classic
Set in downtown Long Beach,California 'To Be A Black Woman' Stage Play is the drama that chronical the lives of several black women in the community. This is an American story that speaks to the hearts of all women and men regardless of race or sex, yet in still, TBABW holds true to the unique perspective of life seen through the eyes of a black woman.Young girls grow up together conquer the challenges of everyday life in a world where uncertainty is the only certain thing.
Inspiration for 'To Be a Black Woman'
'To Be A Black Woman' the Stage Play was inspired by the real writers of the book "What Black Women Really Think"(2012)
Three years later after the release of 'WBWRT', on December 31, 2014, 'To Be A Black Woman' Stage Play was written by Mrs.Nneka Ayana Canada to give life to the women on the pages of the book, 'WBWRT'. WBWRT co-authors, Jala Curtis, Tracy Glaze,Shelia Jackson,Oya Kali,Wakesha Mc Gauley,Sasha Rohan,DeAngela Sanders & Lacresha Thomas agreed to allow their words to be shared in this live perfomance.
Professor of Sociology at Long Beach City College, Nathaniel Horn,reviewed the book 'What Balck Women Really Think' ..."With regards to your book, it is a very interesting concept..."
Keeping the arts alive in Long Beach is rewarding work and this summer is the season.The Manazar Gamboa Community Theater of Long Beach, is proud to add 'To Be A Black Woman' Stage Play to the pantheon of original productions performed on that stage. WWBC is excited to present 'To Be A Black Woman' for the first time to the public on August 5, 2017 AT 6:00 P.M.
Tickets $25; ticket packages range from $65 - $150. Order by phone at (562) 294-0747, M-F 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or order online at http://www.tobeablackwoman.com.
About 'To Be a Black Woman' Stage Group
The 'To Be A Black Woman' Stage Play Group consists of well known actors, directors, designers and writers drawn from the nation's top training programs to form a unique company that produces a vibrant summer of work in the historic Manazar Gamboa Theater. Dedicated to the next generation of theater artists, the development of new work, first rate productions of modern and contemporary classics, this "full service" company provides the ultimate summer production of 2017.
Contact
To Be A Black Woman Stage Play Group
***@tobeablackwoman.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 06, 2017