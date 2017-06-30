Branham Electric Completes All Electrical Work for Aventura Luxury Apartment Complex at Towne Centre

 
Branham Electric Completes Electrical Work at Aventura Luxury Apartments
ST. LOUIS - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Branham Electric, a St. Louis area full service electrical contracting company and local energy expert, announces they have completed all electrical work for the new Aventura at Towne Centre luxury apartment complex at 6318 Truman Rd in Ellisville, MO.

Branham provided electrical for five buildings containing 144 one, two and three bedroom units, plus the clubhouse, cabana, mail kiosk, carports, phone and cabling.

Each apartment home at the Aventura is designed for maximum comfort and livability with a new modern look. Four floor plans are available which include one homes. Spacious living areas include nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens equipped with stainless-steel appliances. Full-size washers and dryers also come with every apartment home.

"The Aventura at Towne Centre is one of the top luxury apartment complexes in all of West St. Louis County and Branham Electric is excited to have been selected to provide the electrical contracting for this project. Branham has a high-level of experience and expertise working with multi-family developments including the Vanguard Heights apartments, The Reserve at Fountainview, River Crossing, and the Piazza at West Pine. As new construction continues throughout the region, Branham looks forward to providing the electrical work for several other projects throughout the St. Louis Metro area," said Candy Branham, President.

ABOUT BRANHAM ELECTRIC

Branham Electric puts customers first. The firm has been serving the electrical contracting needs for commercial, industrial and residential facilities for nearly a quarter of a century. Known for its 24/7/365 service, Branham can have a team on-site anywhere, anytime in the St. Louis area within two hours. All technicians are trained professionals who are background checked and drug tested. The company is licensed, bonded and insured for your protection.Dedicated to work of the highest quality, Branham has received two IEC Excellence in Electrical Construction awards for energy efficient lighting retrofit projects, numerous safety awards, several honors from St. Louis Small Business Monthly for outstanding customer service, and is a recipient of the 2016 Torch Award from the Better Business Bureau of St. Louis for exceptional ethical business practices. Providing service for new construction, remodeling, design/build, voice/data/video cabling, Electrical Systems (Fire Alarm, Access Control, Closed Circuit TV, Security and Data Centers) and Security & Fire Alarm Monitoring, learn how Branham puts customers first for all their electrical contracting needs. For more information visit Branham Electric (http://branhamelectric.com/) or 636-926-2001.
Source:Branham Electric
Click to Share