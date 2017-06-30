News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Hialeah City FC as New Florida Conference Expansion Team
Hialeah, Fla.-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2017 Summer Season
Based in Hialeah, Fla, Hialeah City FC will begin UPSL play in the Florida Gold Coast Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We're very pleased to welcome Hialeah City FC to the Florida Gold Coast Conference, which continues to grow with solid ownership groups and talented teams. Hialeah City FC is a club with deep roots and connections within the Cuban communities of South Florida, access to its best players and a willingness to show the soccer community what it can accomplish both on and off the field. We wish Hialeah City FC the best of luck as it kicks off UPSL play and we welcome this great club to our National league."
Hialeah City FC was officially formed by Osmani Pelaez in January. Peleaz, 28, immigrated to the United States from Cuba in 2008.
Hialeah City FC Owner and President Osmani Pelaez said, "Our team is pretty young but we have a lot of talent, a lot of competent players and we are a hard team. We going to be on fire until the last minute and make sure teams in the UPSL know who we are because you're going to be hearing a lot from us."
Pelaez started a team, 'SC 07'in 2014 to play in the competitive South Florida Soccer League. The team has won two of the last three season titles, prompting Pelaez to make the decision to join the budding UPSL Florida Gold Coast Conference.
"We needed to take the team up another level, and I've been watching the UPSL and said, 'The UPSL is the best league for my players,'" Pelaez said. "They need a better and more competitive league to compete in, and the UPSL is a very professional league in terms of how it operates."
Pelaez has brought in Elddys Valdes, a former Cuban National Team staff coach, as Hialeah City FC's first head coach.
"Elddys Valdes is our new professional coach," Pelaez said. "He was the first team Cuba coach for six years consecutive!
The club plays its first UPSL Florida Gold Coast Conference game against Miami Soccer Academy at Kendall Soccer Park (8011 SW 127th Ave., Miami, FL 33183) at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night.
The team will play its home games at Kendall Soccer Park and Amelia Earhart Park (401 E. 65th St., Hialeah, FL 33013) in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards.
About Hialeah City Football Club
Hialeah City Football Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Hialeah, Fla. and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Hialeah City FC will begin play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division Florida Gold Coast Conference.
Founded in 2017, Hialeah City FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Osmani Pelaez
Direct: 786-651-1423
Email: hialeahcityfc@
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
