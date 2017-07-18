News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Introduction of The National Assoc. of Nigerian Nurse Practitioners USA, DFW(NANNPU-DFW)
Launching of National Association of Nigerian Nurse Practitioners website: www.nannpu.org
Dallas Texas, July 6, 2017 - National Association of Nigerian Nurse Practitioners, USA (NANNPU), an organization of advanced practice nurses of Nigerian origin resident in the United States of America, today announced the launch of their brand-new website.
The launching of the website is an important step in increasing public awareness of NANNPU, and is one of many plans in place to grow the organization. The website will provide resourceful information and valuable tools to support its members and Nigerian nurse practitioners in the United States. Such resources will help increase access to healthcare services for the people of United States, Nigeria, and the world at large, through health project initiatives, active participation in community healthcare undertakings, and collaborations with other entities toward healthier nations.
We are excited about the new website and the opportunities it will provide. It is the vision of NANNPU to be a recognized healthcare provider advocacy group upon which a national government and such entities as the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and some private bodies could count on for primary healthcare improvement, especially for the underserved populations in developing countries.
About NANNPU
The National Association of Nigerian Nurse Practitioners is the first of its kind in the USA for indigenous Nigeran practitioners who have acquired a minimum of a Master's degree in their different practice specialties. The organization started as a support group for Nigerian Nurse Practitioners in Dallas-Fort Worth under the initiative of one of its members, who after a recollection of personal experiences and limiting stories of other Nigerian NPs and students believes the Nigerian NP community could do more to help, while also becoming more knowledgeable of practice and other health care activities in their areas. The National Association of Nigerian Nurse Practitioners USA (NANNPU) became an official organization on August 8, 2016, with its first chapter, National Association of Nigerian Nurse Practitioners USA, Dallas-Fort Worth (NANNPU-DFW)
Want to know how to start a branch in your state? Contact us at info@nannpu.org
For further information about NANNPU and upcoming events, visit www.nannpu.org
National Association of Nigerian Nurse Practitioners
P. O Box 744006
TX 75374
United States
Phone: (214) 642-5181
Email: info@nannpu.org OR pro@nannpu.org
Website: https://www.nannpu.org
Contact
Nneoma Oparah
***@nannpu.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 18, 2017