Solar FlexRack to Attend Intersolar North America in San Francisco

July 11th to 13th Solar FlexRack will be exhibiting at Intersolar 2017
 
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in solar tracker, mounting and project support services, will be exhibiting at Intersolar North America. Intersolar has become the most important industry platform for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and partners of the global solar industry. The conference is being held at The Moscone Center in San Francisco, California from July 11th to the 13th.

In addition to showcasing their premium solar racking and TDPTM Tracker solution, Solar FlexRack will also be premiering their new TDPTM 2.0 Turnkey Tracker with BalanceTrac.

Steve Daniel, Sr. Vice President of Solar FlexRack said, "Our new design has caught the attention of leading solar developers and EPCs due to the level of reliability the solution will provide, along with the reduction in solar project risks and costs inherent in the BalanceTrac product."

Solar FlexRack will join more than 500 exhibitors and 18,000 visitors at Intersolar North America. The focus of the exhibition and conference will be on the areas of photovoltaics (PV), PV production technologies, energy storage and solar thermal technologies. Last year the conference featured 39 sessions and 23 workshops with more than 200 speakers.

Solar FlexRack, an industry-leading company delivering best-in-class engineered racking and solar tracker (http://solarflexrack.com/products/tracker/)solutions that safeguard solar projects (http://solarflexrack.com/secrets/safeguarding-your-solar-...), will be available to share more information on the next-generation TDP 2.0 Turnkey Tracker. Schedule a private onsite preview (http://solarflexrack.com/about/events/) of the new tracker solution in advance or visit Solar FlexRack at Booth #9617.

About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracker systems in the commercial and utility scale solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services, to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/SolarFlexRack), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SolarFlexRack/?fref=ts) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/solar-flexrack).

