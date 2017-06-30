News By Tag
Live Large This Summer in the Monarch Plan
"Our Monarch Plan is the perfect home for families with children or growing families," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "Summertime is a great time to move - get into your new home before the kids go back to school!"
Boasting five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two powder rooms, a California room and a super-sized bonus room, this home provides 4,041 square feet of living space in a great design that allows everyone to get their own space. A three-bay garage allows for some extra storage and the first floor design showcases a beautiful open layout.
Enter to a two-story grand entry, with two secondary bedrooms off to the side that share a full-sized bathroom with dual vanities. At the end of the entry hallway is the expansive open-concept living room that connects to the gourmet kitchen and dining room with ease. A large kitchen island provides additional eating spots and gives plenty of counter space for cooking prep, while the walk-in pantry and additional butler's pantry gives plenty of food storage.
Large double sliding glass doors open the living room to the dreamy California room, broadening the size of the space and bringing the outdoors in whenever desired. This stylish feature is perfect to entertain guests or enjoy family time during warm Sacramento summer days and nights.
Upstairs leads into the super-sized bonus room, which is a great space for kids to play or for teenagers to spend time with friends. The expansive master suite provides a spacious retreat, along with a spa-like master bathroom and a large walk-in closet with built-in shoe shelves. Finishing the layout is the laundry area, two additional secondary bedrooms and a connecting full-sized bathroom with dual vanities.
Lennar's Everything's Included® program puts beautiful features into this home at no extra cost, including crisp white cabinetry, Ashen white granite countertops in the kitchen, upgraded flooring, two tone interior paint, stainless steel appliances and more.
Set at Ridgefield at WestPark, the Monarch plan also comes with a great location. Situated in West Roseville, residents gain access to a great school district and enjoy being close to parks, trails, shopping centers, restaurants and recreation.
Tour this home today by visiting the Ridgefield Welcome Home Center located at 4048 Wyman Way. For more information, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
