WWII Veteran's Art Book Launched

Images of World War II: The Art of Jack Smith Debuts in Acworth, GA

-- Cyrilla Publishing announces the release ofa book containing 36 unique black and white images of brush and ink paintings by Jack Smith, WWII veteran and commercial artist.Through its iconic images and accompanying brief text, the book is a story of heroism and patriotism, of the stress of combat, and of the staggering loss of life and materiel on both sides of the war.Author, Rona Simmons, worked with Jack to research and write brief descriptions of the images and the Pacific battles which they portray. Together Ms. Simmons and Mr. Smith hoped to enable broader distribution and enjoyment of Mr. Smith's remarkably detailed paintings and to encourage readers to deepen their understanding of the War in the Pacific.A book launch event will be held at the Acworth Book Store, 4857 Main St. Acworth, GA 30101 on July 22, from noon to 5 pm. Jack Smith and Rona Simmons will be available to discuss their collaboration and sign books. The event is free and open to the public.For more information visit: http://www.ronasimmons.com/ all-about-jack or http://www.acworthbookstore.net.