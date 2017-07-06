News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
WWII Veteran's Art Book Launched
Images of World War II: The Art of Jack Smith Debuts in Acworth, GA
Through its iconic images and accompanying brief text, the book is a story of heroism and patriotism, of the stress of combat, and of the staggering loss of life and materiel on both sides of the war.
Author, Rona Simmons, worked with Jack to research and write brief descriptions of the images and the Pacific battles which they portray. Together Ms. Simmons and Mr. Smith hoped to enable broader distribution and enjoyment of Mr. Smith's remarkably detailed paintings and to encourage readers to deepen their understanding of the War in the Pacific.
A book launch event will be held at the Acworth Book Store, 4857 Main St. Acworth, GA 30101 on July 22, from noon to 5 pm. Jack Smith and Rona Simmons will be available to discuss their collaboration and sign books. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information visit: http://www.ronasimmons.com/
Contact
Rona Simmons
4046068911
***@bellsouth.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 06, 2017